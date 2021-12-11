“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”: Chris Pratt announced when the filming begins

It comes “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Y Chris pratt He anticipated when filming begins. This is the third film in the franchise but not the next time we see the galactic squad of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), as they will return in “Thor: Love and Thunder” (coming in 2022).

The fourth Thor movie (played by Chris Hemsworth) will continue the events of “Avengers: Endgame ” (2019), in which the Avenger left the ship with the Guardians and left the New Asgard in the hands of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). So we will see them again in this film, directed by Taika waititi (like “Thor: Ragnarok”) that recently wrapped up filming.

As part of the presentation of the imminent film starring Pratt, “The War of Tomorrow”, the actor participated in the Jimmy Kimmel program, where he said that the recordings will begin at the end of the year.

“We’ll be filming that at the end of this year and early next, so from November to maybe April.”confirmed the actor who gives life to Star lord/Peter quill, a character he has played in Marvel since 2014, when they released the first movie of “Guardians of the Galaxy”. The sequel (2017) followed, “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers Endgame” (2019).

Little is known about “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” beyond what Gunn anticipated months ago. “I’m not sure the galaxy is big enough for all this magic.”, the director had advanced in April of this year. The film is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

On the other hand, the director will present this year his version of “Suicide Squad”, one of the most anticipated films of the year and also works on the character’s series Peacemaker by DC Comics for Warner Y HBO Max.