GP Abu Dhabi F1 20221: Verstappen and his advantage over Hamilton when he started from pole position

Lthe final battle for him Formula 1 drivers’ championship had its prelude in the classification, where Max Verstappen took pole position, followed by Lewis Hamilton so both drivers will start from the front row in the last Grand Prix of the season.

But, How has the Dutch fared how long from the position of honor? In BRAND Claro we counted how many times Mad Max has started from first place to find out if may be a harbinger of his first ever Formula 1 title or if the seven-time champion Lewis hamiltonis hopeful ahead of the lights going out in Yas Marina.

Max Verstappen and his pole positions of the season Bahrain GP

French GP

Styrian GP

Austrian GP

Great Britain GP

GP Belgium

GP Netherlands

Italian GP

United States GP

GP Abu Dhabi

During the 2021 season of Formula 1, the Dutch Red Bull driver achieved pole position nine times. Of those nine, six times Lewis hamilton I came out second.

Verstappen 1 vs Hamilton 2: Results of the races Bahrain GP | Winner: Hamilton

French GP | Winner: Verstappen

Styrian GP | Winner: Verstappen

Great Britain GP | Winner: Hamilton

GP Netherlands | Winner: Verstappen

United States GP | Winner Verstappen

In those six direct duels, Verstappen had four wins, to just two for Hamilton. Although Hamilton was able to pass him in the first race of the year and at Silverston, Verstappen held the first place in France, Styria, the Netherlands and the most recent in the United States, so if the trend continues, Mad Max will become the new world champion.

Yas Marina, a Mercedes circuit

Although Verstappen took the race the last time Formula 1 was presented at Yas Marina, this circuit is a Mercedes ‘territory’.

Before 2020, Silver Arrows had won this Grand Prize for six years in a row (2014-2019), being Lewis Hamilton the driver who has achieved the most victories in Abu Dhabi with five (2011, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019), so all is not lost for the current champion.

