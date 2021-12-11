Google will bring Android games to Windows through a new app

With the arrival of Windows 11 Android apps landed, albeit in a limited way. They did it through the Amazon App Store, so the catalog was not too extensive. It didn’t take long to figure out how to install APK files in Windows 11, partially solving the problem for more advanced users.

As Verge advances, Google wants to bring Play Games to Windows (both in version 10 and in version 11) officially, opening the door to more Android games in the Microsoft operating system, all of them with direct synchronization with our Google account, so we can resume games on Android and vice versa.

Windows will have a Google Play Games app in 2022

Google wants Android games on PC next year, and Google Play Games will be one of the gateways. The app will allow you to run Android games on Windows laptops, PCs and tablets.

“This Google-created product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are delighted to expand our platform so gamers can enjoy their favorite Android games even more.” Alex García-Kummert, Google Games Product Manager.

It will be Google’s own app, without alliances with Microsoft. By having synchronization with the Google account, all the games supported by the app can be played on the different platforms keeping the data of the game, achievements achieved and others.

The funny thing is that Google ensures that the app will arrive for both Windows 10 and Windows 11, and it is that Windows 10 also allows you to run Android applications. Although there is no closed date, it is expected that sometime in 2022 we will begin to see the deployment of this app.