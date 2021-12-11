GM plans to invest $ 3 billion in electric vehicles in Michigan

Reuters.- General Motors Co plans to invest more than $ 3 billion to build electric vehicles in their home state Michigan, reported Friday the Wall street journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company plans to turn its Orion assembly plant in suburban Detroit into a hub for making electric trucks and build a battery cell factory near one of its assembly plants in Lansing, the report reported. Journal.

The manufacturer’s actions of US automobiles rose more than 3% in afternoon operations.

The renovation of GM’s Orion assembly plant, which is building its Chevrolet Bolt EV, would cost at least $ 2 billion and create more than 1,500 factory jobs, According to the report.

GM’s battery cell project has been planned as a 50% joint venture with its battery partner, LG Energy Solutions, splitting more than $ 2 billion between the two companies and possibly creating around 1,200 jobs, the report adds. .

“GM is developing business cases for possible future investments in Michigan,” the automaker said in an emailed statement, but declined to provide additional details on the projects.

The company detailed plans in October to double its revenue by 2030 and become the leader in electric vehicle sales in the United States.

