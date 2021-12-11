‘Ghostbusters: The Legacy’: Paul Rudd and the film where he shared credits with Emma Watson that we all love – movie news

Paul Rudd and Emma Watson in the same movie? It already exists and it is not to brag, but we all love it, especially because the actor from ‘Ghostbusters: The Legacy’ says one of the most iconic phrases of the film.

Paul Rudd is having an incredible streak of popularity. Since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-man It has not stopped attracting attention. Just this year he was named the sexiest man on the planet and participated in the nostalgic film Ghostbusters: The Legacy. However, Rudd has been in movies we love before, like the iconic coming to age in which he shared credits with the greatest witch of her age: Emma Watson.

‘Ghostbusters: The Legacy’: Paul Rudd and 10 things you surely did not know about the protagonist of the film

Have you already had an idea of ​​what movie it is? Perhaps this phrase will refresh your memory: “We accept the love we think we deserve”. Exactly, the dear Paul Rudd shared credits with the actress of Little women in The advantages of being invisible, a 2012 film in which he had not yet become an Avenger and gave life to Professor Anderson, this being the type of literature teacher who manages to reach the heart of one of his most disturbed students: Charlie, played by Logan Lerman.

Paul Rudd in ‘The Perks of Being Invisible’



Now, it should be noted that neither Rudd nor Watson share so much screen time nor do their characters cross so many lines. In fact, Professor Anderson lives more with Charlie, and he is the one who helps him understand a little why the character of Emma Watson chooses pure louts as a couple.

If for some strange reason you still don’t see The advantages of being invisible, This film tells the story of Charlie, a very strange and misfit boy who can’t get along with anyone until he meets two charismatic brothers Sam (Watson) and Patrick (Ezra Miller). They teach you to enjoy music, love, friendship, reminding you that there are moments when we are infinite.

Emma Watson in ‘The Perks of Being Invisible’.



The film is directed by Stephen Chbosky who also served as the author of the book on which it is based. And when we say that everyone liked this film, we are not lying, because the specialized critics were delighted with it. In 2013 it won the Independet Spirit Award for Best First Film and the People’s Choice for Drama Film.

As a last piece of information, another of the familiar faces in this film is the beloved Nina Dobrev, who is having a second air of popularity after having been in Vampire Diaries and now in the film. How hard is love! from Netflix; in The advantages of being invisible gave life to Candace. Did you remember?