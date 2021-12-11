Generates problem opinions between Cabildo and mayor of Mazatlán

Sinaloa.- On Monday, November 1, the conflict between mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, and eight of the aldermen of Council They demanded that his advisor be removed from the place that is for the City Council secretary, the municipality refused to remove him, gave two recesses and then left the session, which he declared in permanent recess.

The councilors summoned him to a second extraordinary session on Wednesday, November 3, he did not attend and in it they appointed the secretary of the Mazatlán City Council, treasurer and senior official.

The councilmen América Carrasco (PAS) and Roberto Rodríguez (Morena) assure that they want to talk with the mayor, but “not in the dark.” Carrasco criticized that the mayor said in a video that he would seek a solution through dialogue, but in the meantime he denounced them before the State Congress.

Conflict is over power reserves, says Sánchez Solís

Preserves of power are currently being disputed in the conflict led by the majority of the council members and the municipal president Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, said the former municipal leader of the National Action Party, Jesús Sánchez Solís. He said that the problem had already come from before the current municipal administration began, where those involved revealed who would take over the key positions of the City Council.

The PAN militant mentioned that the conflict seeks to impose criteria that are not appropriate for any of the parties, since their interests are involved. “They have not mediated, they have not been able to put together the administrative system and if with those criteria they are going to administer us, then how are we going to do?”

Sánchez Solís commented that it is necessary for both parties to dialogue with each other because there cannot be a divided city council.

Cardona: problem comes from the partisan alliance

The conflict between the majority of the council members and Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres was a situation that had already been announced, assured Rodolfo Cardona Pérez, municipal leader of the Labor Party.

He said that the origin of what happens with the parties involved has to do with the agreements that were made as a result of the alliance that Morena and the Sinaloense Party formed for the election of municipal president on June 6.

“Only those involved know what the scope of these agreements was, so I want to think that from there these marked differences are generated.”

Cardona Pérez acknowledged that each of the parties has acted in accordance with the perspective that each one has on the interpretation of the laws and regulations, which regulate the activity of the municipal government, specifically the Cabildo, which is made up of 14 members. .

Former MP González trusts that the Cabildo can reach agreements

The former deputy and member of the association of the Fourth Transformation, Mario González Sánchez, trusts that the members of the Cabildo can reach an agreement.

He commented that there are no longer political parties, now they are all government.

“It is part of political life, the only thing that has to be done is to carry out the project of what Mazatlán is, the most important thing is the Mazatlecos,” said Mario González Sánchez.

Mario González said that everything is part of lobbying and there is no ungovernability.

He revealed that the situation is being fixed, that Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda and Chemist Benítez have already met and will be able to fix everything.