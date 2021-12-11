Founders and CEOs of Major American Companies Sell Their Shares at Unprecedented Levels

The value of securities sold from January to November this year is estimated at $ 63.5 billion, which represents a 50% increase compared to the data for the entire year 2020.

The founders and CEOs of US companies are shedding shares in their companies at unprecedented levels, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In this way, 48 top executives have raised more than 200 million dollars each from the sale of their titles. This, in turn, is four times higher than the average rates throughout the years 2016-2020, according to the analysis of the outlet based on research conducted by the firm InsiderScore.

It is detailed that such behavior in the stock market is due to rise in prices and in view of possible changes in tax legislation of the USA and some of its states in particular.

Who sold the most?

The newspaper emphasizes that some of the businessmen decided to get rid of their securities for the first time in many years. This is the case of the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, who continues to sell his shares of the electric car giant for the fifth consecutive week for the first time since 2010. Meanwhile, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin sold nearly 600,000 Alphabet shares each (Google’s parent company) for about $ 1.5 billion before taxes.

For their part, the Walton family, owner of the Walmart chain of stores, quadrupled sales of its company titles up to $ 6.5 billion gross so far this year. Meanwhile, the head of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, has already raised about 4,500 million this year, that is, almost seven times more compared to last year.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella are also following the trend. Nadella received about $ 374 million for shedding half of his stock package last month. Meanwhile, Bezos, who usually earn about $ 10 billion From the sale of its shares to finance its Blue Origin space asset, it sold 25% of its shares, although it obtained a similar sum after doubling the price of them in the last two years.

Executives apparently opted for that tactic in light of discussions in the US Congress on the need for raise taxes for the super-rich. The bill, which is now pending in the Senate, proposes the imposition of a 5% tax on adjusted gross income that exceeds $ 10 million as of 2022. In addition, it seeks to introduce another 3% tax on income. revenues greater than 25 million, including capital gains from the sale of shares.