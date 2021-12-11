Fought? Ben Affleck is seen having a lively conversation with his ex

U.S. – Ben affleck He seems angry in some photos that were taken by paparazzi when he was with his ex-wife, Jennifer garner. Everything indicates that they went for a walk together, and the actor ended up talking to him in a somewhat heated way, although the actress seemed calm.

On December 9, they were seen walking the streets of The Angels when they stopped on one of the streets to have an energetic conversation. In one of the videos captured by the paparazzi, the actor is seen gesturing with his arms to try to prove a point. He was even staring at Garner at various parts of the heated conversation, although it seems like he wasn’t really angry.

It’s that after talking animatedly, they looked pretty good together, plus Ben affleck then he gave her a little hug. In some places Jennifer was even smiling, which is why the actor may have been talking about someone else with the mother of his children. It is public knowledge that the actors continue to have a great relationship after the divorce for the sake of the children.

On the walk taken by the stars of Hollywood, and they were seen looking at a pamphlet, the origin of which is unknown. It probably has to do with one of your children, who are in high school. They may be preparing to look at college options. Anyway, it seems like Ben and Jennifer can go for a walk like two old friends.

the same Ben affelck He has commented that his ex is getting along very well with his current girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. They even passed the Halloween together, since Lopez’s children wanted to be together with Affleck’s children and Jennifer garner. They seem to have created a great relationship after their parents started dating. This ended up uniting much more to the family that seems to have a quite harmonious relationship.