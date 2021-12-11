Fortnite: Where to get the Spider-Man gloves, location of the web launcher

Fortnite has already introduced one of the most anticipated objects of the new Chapter 3. The spider-man gloves They are now available in the title so that players can move around the map like the superhero does in the comics: throwing cobwebs at any structure nearby to swing at full speed while dodging enemy bullets. His power had leaked onto social media in recent days, but we can all finally enjoy it.

Where to find the Spider-Man gloves?

Thanks to the work of data miners, we have been able to discover all the locations where we can find this item to equip during our games. They always appear in the same areas of the map with a probability of 90%, in such a way that it will be very easy that if we go to the indicated areas (which you will see below) we find the article and we can add it to the inventory to move like spider man during our games of this Chapter 3 of Fortnite.

All Spider-Man Gloves spawn locations

Keep in mind that backpacks can also give us other very useful objects and that we have two versions of the web launcher at our disposal. The most common will give us a total of 80 launches, while there is a rarer version of the Spider-Man gloves that has infinite uses that we can use to rotate without worries or do all kinds of adventures through the air emulating spider-man created by Marvel Comics.

With the inclusion of this object, the first wave of great changes that will come to Fortnite during this Chapter 3 ends. However, there will be more news soon as the first updates of Season 1 are applied, so that the problems that are They have come up with weapons and new mechanics like these Spider-Man gloves.

Fountain