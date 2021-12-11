Five classic casino-inspired movies









The cinema usually looks for inspiration in nightlife scenarios in cities to develop the plot of films and series. Perhaps it is the aura of mystery when the sun goes down, or a certain disinhibition that takes hold of people.

They can be adventure stories, police, dramas or even comedies, there is always some important scene under the stars. And what scenario is more representative of the night, of fun and adrenaline than a casino? And the hidden, even the forbidden.

Although all casinos today use mobile applications, it is the traditional casino that steals the big screen with its spectacularity. We will see, then, five Hollywood classics that are developed and / or were inspired by casinos.

‘Casino’ (1995)

The first film is nothing more and nothing less than ‘Casino’, the Martin Scorsese classic starring Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone and Joe Pesci. It is the story of Sam “Ace” Rothstein, a mobster who settles in a Las Vegas casino. Soon, Sam doubles the casino’s winnings and sends the money to his sponsoring kingpins, who, impressed, send a violent Nicky Santoro to protect him. The problem is that Nicky promotes, in parallel, a criminal business that interferes with what until then worked like a charm. This duo is joined by Ginger McKenna, Sam’s wife, who at the beginning enjoys the money and luxurious life of marriage, but who over time realizes that she is just one more object of her husband.

‘Rain Man’ (1988)

From the criminal genre we go to this drama directed by Barry Levinson and starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise, in addition to the secondary performance of Valeria Golino, a sought-after actress at the time. The story begins with a Charlie Babbit at his father’s funeral, where he not only learns that he has an autistic older brother named Raymond, but that this brother is the heir to a fortune. So Charlie decides to kidnap Raymond to claim his share of the inheritance. In the typical “road trip”, the brothers get to know each other while they travel and it is precisely during the trip that that unforgettable scene happens in which Raymond demonstrates a superhuman ability to memorize numbers, an ability that Charlie uses to win at blackjack in the casino .

‘The Hangover’ (2009)

Directed by Todd Phillips, this film’s release was a 21st century return to wacky buddy comedies. Alan (Zach Galifianakis), Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms) and Doug (Justin Bartha) head to Las Vegas for a bachelor party that ends in disaster. It’s just that Alan, Phil, and Stu wake up the next morning in a wrecked hotel room, with a lion inside, and without their friend Doug, the one who is getting married! So, the hook of the film is for the viewer to reconstruct, together with some protagonists who do not remember anything, what happened that night so that everything got out of hand.

Casino Royale (2006)

‘Casino Royale’ is part of the adventures of the infallible 007 agent “Bond, James Bond”, played at that time by Daniel Craig. Your mission in this twenty-first chapter will be to prevent a mafia banker from succeeding in a high-stakes poker tournament. One of the novelties that this film represented is that it is based on the novel of the same name by Ian Fleming, set in the beginnings of Bond as an agent. This allowed to give a new approach to the series. The Bond girl this time around was Eva Green.

‘The Gambler’ (1974)

Contrary to movies that showed only the playfulness or glamor of casinos, “The Player”, as translated for Spanish speakers, is a stark portrait of a gambling addict. In a marvelous performance, James Caan plays Axel Freed, a literature teacher who loses everything that matters to him in life: his money, his girlfriend and his mother. Also, some moneylenders are after him. Despite everything that happens to him, Freed will not be able to curb his compulsion to play until the most complete self-destruction.

