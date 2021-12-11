First official image of Jurassic World: Dominion!

After so much waiting, finally Jurassic World: Dominion shared his first official image starring Bryce Dallas Howard.

Several weeks ago, Jurassic World: Dominion released his foreword. There he shared a look at the Cretaceous period, where fans of the franchise were able to meet quite realistic dinosaurs and also with new species that completely surprised everyone. In this way, little by little details begin to emerge about the next film, which is directed by Colin Trevorrow.

To warm up the engines, Jurassic World: Dominion shared a first picture from the movie, which stars Bryce Dallas Howard. From what can be seen, the character of the actress, Claire Dearing, is in a very difficult time. The woman appears submerged in a pond or swamp. Looking at the paws and claws of the dinosaur chasing Claire looks like, it looks like the former park operations manager will come across some new undisclosed animal.

Old faces

According to Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World: Dominion will be a science thriller about genetic power. “One of the fundamental aspects when we started working on this installment is that we wanted to get the dinosaurs off the island, we wanted to break with what we had been doing in four films. It was something we needed the movie to do, ”commented the director (via ComicBook), who will bring back Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Sattler, Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm.

“Laura, Sam and Jeff have as much screen time in the movie as Bryce and Chris Pratt. They are not together all the time, but we follow the stories of both trios equally, and you have the feeling that they are going to collide at a certain point … There is always this tension “revealed. «This is a film unlike anything seen. I don’t know what my inspiration would have been. Honestly, we watched a lot of nature documentaries. I saw a lot of Planet Earth. The film is based on animals acting and reacting in a way that seems natural. “ explained.

The film will hit theaters on June 10, 2022.