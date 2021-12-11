First image of Johnny Depp’s replacement in ‘Fantastic Animals’

Johnny Depp played Grindelwald in the final installment of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and where to find them and also in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’. After the legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, losing his libel lawsuit against The Sun, the actor was removed from the prequel saga of ‘Harry Potter‘and Mads Mikkelsen was chosen to give life to the villain in the new installment, ‘Fantastic Animals: The Secrets of Dumbledore’. Now fans have seen the first image of the Danish actor as the dark wizard.

Warner Bros. will release the trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ on Monday, December 13, but the company has released a teaser that pays tribute to the Harry Potter universe. In one frame, Grindelwald is briefly seen surrounded by Muggles.

“20 years ago we glimpsed the magical world for the first time and a spell was cast,” is heard in the clip, which includes images from ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Fantastic Animals’ and fans of the saga.

“It is a world that enchants the ordinary, captivates our senses and unleashes our imagination.. It is an opportunity to be with the friends we already have and to meet those who are to come. Be it on a page, a stage or a screen. Everything is part of a world that inspires ours “, adds the advance.

After this exciting review of the saga and the universe created by JK Rowling, video also warns that “new adventures are coming”. That’s when he shows a short teaser for the new movie, ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, as a preview of the full trailer that will be released on Monday.

After ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’ revealed that Credence is a member of the Dumbledore family, it is speculated that the third film in the saga will focus heavily on the complicated family history of the Dumbledores.

The David Yates-directed film will premiere on April 15, 2022 and will star Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander; Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore; Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone; Katherine Waterston as Tina Golstein; and Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, among others.