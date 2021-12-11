Films Coming This Weekend: Will Smith and Justiceman 2

Will Smith Special

Monday, December 13, from 11:55 a.m. (ARG). by Space

Men in black

For many years aliens lived on Earth without anyone noticing. The Men in Black, tasked with controlling the aliens, discover a galactic terrorist who wants to destroy humanity.

Men in Black II

Secret agents team up to thwart the vile designs of an evil alien. Soon they must face Serleena, an alien lifeform who, to the Men in Black, represents a formidable enemy.

Hancock

Hancock is a superhero who has lost popularity. When he accepts a radical makeover, everything seems fine again, until he meets a woman with powers similar to his own who holds the key to his secret past.

After Earth

Kitai is in training to become a Ranger, but his application is rejected. Faia, Kitai’s mother, convinces Cypher to take Kitai on one last mission. A meteor shower causes them to make an emergency landing on Earth. The impact breaks both of Cypher’s legs, and Kitai must go alone to where the rest of the ship is in order to save both their lives.

Two rebel cops

Two Miami police officers will be forced to swap roles after their identities have been confused in a criminal drug case involving the theft of a $ 100 million shipment of heroin.

The vigilante 2 It will be presented on Monday, December 13, at 10:00 p.m. Former Marine and Defense Intelligence Agency spy Robert McCall lives today in an apartment complex in Massachusetts. He works as a driver and helps the less fortunate with the help of his friend Susan Plummer. When Susan is killed, McCall sets out for revenge, and must face a group of well-trained professional assassins who will not stop until they destroy him.