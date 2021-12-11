Fast and Furious: The eccentric contracts of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham | Fast and Furious | Movies | nnda-nnlt | MEXICO

Hollywood celebrities have their eccentricities and tough guys from Fast and furious (Fast & Furious) are no exception. Dwayne Johnson, known as ‘The Rock’, Vin Diesel and Jason Statham have signed their contracts for the saga with surprising requests not to lose their tough image. Did you know? Here we tell you.

Its scenes loaded with action and adrenaline hide somewhat complicated terms, which go unnoticed when enjoying the film. However, the Wall Street Journal made a publication in which he explains the conditions of these celebrities so as not to appear “weak” in the famous film that already has 8 installments.

WHAT ARE THE ORDERS OF “LA ROCA”, VIN DIESEL AND JASON STATHAM?

Based on the comments of some members of the production who have worked with these three characters, the American media Wall Street Journal indicated, in 2019, that in their contracts each one indicates how they will work in their action scenes.

DWAYNE JOHNSON (THE ROCK)

Dwayne johnson In his contract he requires his character to have at least the minimum number of hits that he receives. That is, it hits as much as it is hit. “The Rock” has also made it clear that if his character loses a battle, he should remain seated rather than end up lying on the ground, just to show less weakness.

VIN DIESEL

Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto, has his younger sister count the number of hits he takes to make sure how many hits his character should deliver. In this way, he is not a “loser”.

JASON STATHAM

“Mr. Statham negotiated a deal with the studio that limits how much they can hit him on screen,” the outlet wrote. In his contract, the actor, who plays Deckard Shaw, demands that his character never lose a fight.

Now when you see the movies in which these tough actors participate, you will be able to analyze what the fights end in, how many blows to receive and if they are always the winners.

LA ROCA, VIN DIESEL AND DWAYNE JOHNSON, WHO WINS MORE?

Regardless of who wins the fights in fiction, the reality is that when it comes to money there is a considerable difference between Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel and Jason Statham. This time there is a winner. According to the Celebrity Net Worth page, it is Dwayne Johnson, with a fortune valued at US $ 400 million, followed by Diesel with US $ 225 million and finally Statham, with US $ 90 million.

WHO HAS THE MOST FOLLOWERS ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

“La Roca” is an undisputed winner. Dwayne Johnson leads Vin Diesel and Jason Statham by far if we talk about followers on social networks. “La Roca” (“The Rock”) got turbo and boasts 257 million followers just on Instagram, while Diesel (the famous Toretto) and Statham 72.4 million and Statham 27.2 million.