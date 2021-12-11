Farewell in style

We have been hearing for a long time that the Audi TT its days are numbered, even that it will be replaced by a new 100% electric model. At the moment what we do know is that its currently wildest version, the Audi TT RS, will stop being sold in the US market, but before that happens the firm of the four rings has prepared a very special and limited edition to say goodbye to him. Is named Audi TT RS ‘Heritage Edition’ and it comes in the form of only 50 units, divided into 10 copies for each of the 5 special colors with which it is presented.

Exclusivity, elegance and colors with history

Some colors that also have a special meaning, as they are inspired by those of the original Audi Quattro. Thus we have red, white, gray, green and metallic dark blue tones available for its bodywork, although it is not the only thing in which this model stands out. On the outside a stamp with the logo Quattro ‘Heritage Edition’ it is also present in the rear side window to give a distinctive touch to this special edition together with new 20-inch wheels and Audi Sport five-spoke design, while also distinguishing itself from the “standard” model by the elimination of the rear spoiler. to offer a more elegant point look. All this is also accompanied by additional equipment such as a dark-colored sports exhaust or OLED taillights.

Inside, that same color palette is transferred to the upholstery to leave a most exclusive look that until now had not been offered in the Audi range, which adds to other novelties such as a steering wheel lined in Alcantara and the presence of the RS logo on gear knob or floor mats.

Even faster

What does not change is the mechanics, which is still the famous 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine and that keeps the 400 hp Y 480 Nm of torque of the usual TT RS, although with the difference of having raised the speed limiter a little more to reach the 280 km / h with the help of a 7-speed S-Tronic transmission and the ever-present Quattro traction.

East Audi TT RS ‘Heritage Edition’ will be offered in the United States at a price of $ 81,495, 72,049 euros at the current exchange rate, which represents an extra 8,295 euros compared to the price of the standard TT RS in the American market. One last chance to enjoy what will possibly be the wildest Audi TT ever.

