Everything we know about Oppo’s first foldable phone

Oppo announced yesterday the name of its first folding phone, the Oppo Find N, which it will officially present on December 15. Not 24 hours later, social networks have been filled with images and leaked specifications of the device.

On the one hand, Evleaks has published On twitter a handful of renders that apparently come from Oppo itself, and that may have been leaked from an operator or other business partner of the manufacturer.

The phone is spectacular. Very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold, but with a less elongated external screen, with a more conventional aspect ratio, and a camera module based on the design of the Find X3 Pro. The folding screen is expected to be 8 inches and the external one, 6.5 inches.

On the other hand, a user named Panda Calvo has uploaded to Weibo what appears to be an actual photo of the deployed device. On the screen we can see some of its specifications. The most disappointing thing is that the Oppo Find N would come with a Snapdragon 888 processor instead of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 last generation. The flexible display would feature a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology to save battery life.

The main camera of the device would carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, while the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras would carry 16 and 13 MP sensors. The front camera would be 32 MP. The battery would be 4500 mAh with a fast charge of 33 W and 15W wireless charging.

The image also reveals the alleged prices of the Oppo One N in China. The base model, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, would cost 12,999 yuan (about $ 2,000), while the more advanced model, 12GB + 512GB, would cost 13,999 yuan (about $ 2,200).

It remains to be seen how Oppo solves the ColorOS “foldable” interface to take advantage of the size of the screen, and how the device’s resistance compares to Samsung’s alternative which is three generations ahead of you (unless we count the Oppo X 2021 rollable).