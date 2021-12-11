‘Eternals’ already has a release date on Disney + and at no cost – movie news

The latest Marvel movie directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao hits the streaming platform in January 2022.

After its success at the box office, Eternals Chloé Zhao comes to Disney + joining the 13 other films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that can be enjoyed in IMAX Enhanced on the streaming platform, which offers subscribers images with an extended aspect ratio for an immersive experience.

The chosen date has been eNext January 12, 2022 where Marvel fans can once again enjoy, or see for the first time, this story that centers on a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to fight against humanity’s oldest enemy: the Deviants.

During two weeks, Eternals got to be a box office leader after more than half a million viewers have seen it since its premiere on November 5. The main cast of the film has great actors such as Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Ma Dong-seok, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani and Barry Keoghan, among others.

‘Eternals’: Lauren Ridloff, the kindergarten teacher who became Marvel’s Eternal and made sign language fashionable

Such has been its success that, thanks to its inclusivity, many people have signed up for sign language classes thanks to the character played by Lauren Ridloff, the superhero Makkari whose power is that of speed unattainable by any other person or superhero.

Marvel’s Next Up

After Eternals, the movie that follows Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nothing less than the long-awaited third installment of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the same one that has been surrounded by numerous rumors.

Among them, the most notable, the appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire like the Spider-Man from other universes who will come to Tom Holland’s to help him solve what he has caused by asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help.