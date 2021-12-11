Yesterday we were talking about how, during this week, Epic Games has decided not to reveal what will be the game that will arrive next week for free on the Epic Games Store. As it did at Christmas last year, the company will offer several games with a certain mystery until the day they are available.

However, it seems that the mystery has not lasted long in the Epic offices, since thanks to the people of Dealabs, known for the leaks of other services such as PS Plus or Games with gold, has been leaked which could be the first free game of the Epic Games Store during the Christmas period.

Epic Games Store’s First Free Game Leaked For Christmas

According to the information offered by the French portal, Shenmue 3 will be the first free game on the Epic Games Store during Christmas. The last installment of the franchise hit the market in November 2019, reaching only an average 69 on Metacritic, since the title had certain elements that do not match what is seen today.

Today 2 new free games arrive on the Epic Games Store

However, all those who are fans of the franchise will undoubtedly enjoy this game, and that is why it is great news that, if it is confirmed next Thursday 16 at 17:00 Spanish time, Shenmue 3 is the first free game on the Epic Games Store this Christmas.

For now, there is no confirmation, so it only remains to wait for the aforementioned day to arrive to find out if the leak is real or not.