Enjoy the view of Comet Leonard: We tell you how you can see it!

This year the comet Leonard has been detected, approaches the Sun and Earth and will reach its closest approach to our planet on December 12 and its magnitude of light will be so high that there will be no need for telescopes or binoculars to see it.

Comet Leonard has been named in honor of who discovered it. On January 3, at the Mount Lemmon Infrared Observatory, astronomer Gregory J. Leonard caught the comet when it was a faint “magnitude 19” flash.“That’s almost 160,000 times dimmer than the faintest stars visible to the naked eye” according to “Space.”

“At this time,” explains J. Leonard, “the comet was at a diametrical distance from the Earth and the Sun and, instead, it was located very close to the orbit of Jupiter.”

At that distance, it did not shine very brightly, but it did experience the warm effects of solar radiation. The sun’s rays act directly on the morphology of comets as they are made of frozen gases, and when approaching the solar environment they expand and shine. Which means it was going through the process to become a celestial object. It is that glow that we notice on the comet’s tail.

And the scientist was there to witness it.

Why is it so bright? and how fast is it?

In his first calculations, it was shown that Leonard travels in a flattened elliptical orbit, very long that distances him from the Sun up to 325 billion miles, the equivalent of 523 billion kilometers (km).

At that distance, the temperatures remain so icy that the comet freezes, the cold particles of which it is made prevented it from having activity for thousands of years.

It is believed that it probably approached the Sun, at least once before this occasion, It is thought that approximately 70 thousand years earlier, as scientists assure that the sky will look magnificent, being that when a comet is young, they are seen in the sky with very little luminosity, because they are still covered in material that prevents them from glowing, such as frozen carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and carbon monoxide.

Comet Leonard is bright and is approaching our planet, only 34.9 million kilometers away from us. Its detection anniversary will be January 3, 2022. “The current expectation is that the comet could reach a brightness of fourth magnitude, making it bright enough to see without optical aid in a dark sky.”

A greeting from every 80,000 years … Comet Leonard: According to subsequent observations and analysis, scientists were able to see that it is a comet with a long orbit period, about 80,000 years, so its appearance near the Earth is an exceptional spectacle. pic.twitter.com/E53GSNU9QV – Science and More! (@Cienciaymas_)

December 6, 2021





Since Monday, Comet Leonard’s brightness has nearly tripled, now to magnitude +5, making it an easy target for telescopes. Amateur astronomer Michael Jaeger made this tremendous capture from Turmkogel, Austria, at 4 a.m. local today. pic.twitter.com/4k1vPpiQwB – Luis Vargas (@Meteovargas)

December 10, 2021





When can we see it?

The 12th of the month will be the perfect date to appreciate it in heaven, but its presence has been around since the beginning of December. The best time to see it is a couple of hours before each sunrise, and with your gaze directed east-northeast, in the direction of the constellations Coma Berenices, Boötes and Serpens Caput.

Do not waste your sight, Let’s enjoy your visit this end of the year.

