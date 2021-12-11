End of Tigres’ dominance? America dominates the Amazons and breaks their streak of 40 games without losing

Craig Harrington’s team ended Tigres’ unbeaten streak and remains ahead in the semifinal.

America broke a streak of 40 games undefeated Tigers, by beating the university girls by a score of 2-1, in the first leg of the semifinals at the Azteca Stadium.

The Liga MX Women took on dramatic tints this Friday, when America received the felines in his field, since those of Coapa suffered a lot to damage the cabin of Tigers and it wasn’t until the second half that all three scores fell.

The royal squad made a smart match in the first half, however, the Englishman’s pupils Craig Harrington they had more key arrivals, although the definition was not the best.

América ends Tigres’ unbeaten streak with goals from Espinosa and Leubbert. Imago7

Thus they went to rest and on the return to hostilities, barely 10 minutes of play had elapsed when the azulcremas were revived in a defensive error by Tigers, to finally open the scoreboard in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

America took advantage of an oversight and Daniela espinosa put it in the arch defended by Ophelia Solis with a showy ‘Vaseline’ that ended up opening the scoring at 55 ‘.

Thus, the azulcremas took confidence and with a thrown football they got the second with a frank header from Sarah Luebbert, at minute 79.

Nevertheless, Tigers he was not daunted and in a frenzy, Stephany Mayor he managed to put the goal for his team almost falling, apparently on his knees, for 2-1 that would ultimately be the final result at Azteca.

The building on the Calzada de Tlalpan received a public, although only people were admitted in the lower area, where the part open to fans looked full.

Finally, the Azteca registered a capacity of 8,889 people, according to the information provided by the local sound.