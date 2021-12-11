Elon Musk and James Franco, called as witnesses in the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle is far from over, in fact, it is even more intense since the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor denounced his ex-wife for defamation in 2019 asking for a compensation of 50 million dollars.

The latest news that we had of the case, was that the legal team of Depp got access to Amber Heard’s cell phone to demonstrate if the images provided by the actress as evidence of the alleged assault by Johnny Depp, were manipulated. An expert will be in charge of discovering if these images are really false.

New witnesses

Now, according to the US Weekly, businessman Elon Musk and actor James Franco were summoned by the Court to testify at the trial. It is not the first time that these names have come to light during the judicial process. Already in the year 2020, written conversations revealed between the businessman Elon Musk and the actress, who maintained a relationship after Heard and Depp ended their marriage, denying that it began when she was still married.

On the other hand, Amber heard was seen in security camera footage on May 22, 2016, opening the attic door she shared with Depp to James franco, whom he met on the set of ‘Retales de una vida’.





James Franco and Amber Heard | Getty Images

For this, they are summoned to testify as witnesses and relate any type of conversation that they have had with the ‘Aquaman’ actress, by any means, whether verbal, telephone, via letter or email … They will have until January 17 to provide evidence of all contact related to allegations of physical injuries or damages suffered by Amber Heard as a result of Depp’s alleged conduct, and allegations of physical abuse or domestic violence committed by either party.

