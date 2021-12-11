Edinson Cavani would ask for a year and a half of Barcelona’s contract

Edinson Cavani welcomes the possibility of signing for Barcelona as long as the Barça club offers him a year and a half of contract, sources informed ESPN.

The Uruguayan striker, who ends his contract with Manchester United on June 30, 2022, values ​​in an interesting way leaving Old Trafford given the few opportunities he has had this season.

Xavi is one of the main supporters of the arrival of Cavani, since he sees the attacker as an experienced player, trained to face the challenge and with great ease and well-proven finishing efficiency.

That of Cavani, despite everything, is not the only name that Barcelona uses to reinforce the attack. ESPN He already explained weeks ago that the names of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, from Chelsea, were on the list, although in recent weeks both had more presence in Thomas Tuchel’s team.

In addition, Barcelona seeks to reinforce the right wing with the arrival of Ferran Torres, from Manchester City, although negotiations with the English club remain open.

Over the last few days, leading Barcelona executives contacted Cavani and his surroundings again to convey their interest, to which the footballer responded positively. ESPN already revealed the first contact last week.

In this sense, Barcelona is also working to make room for Barcelona’s battered wage bill, which is why some players will have to agree to an exit with Barça and leave the Barça club.

ESPN He was able to know that Barça would take over the remainder of Cavani’s card at Manchester United, in addition to having to offer him an economic proposal for the 2022-23 campaign.

Cavani has the desire to have an adventure in Spanish LaLiga, having done so in Italian Serie A, France’s Ligue1 and currently in the Premier League.

In this sense, Barcelona is aware of the age of Cavani, who intends to arrive in top form at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, an appointment that will be held at the end of next year.

ESPN He already explained a few days ago that from the Camp Nou they saw Cavani, despite his 34 years, as a footballer with immediate performance and capable of giving Barcelona something that it now lacks, success against the rival goal.

Cavani is waiting to see how Manchester United reacts to the interest shown by Barcelona, ​​especially considering that the arrival of the new coach, Ralf Rangnick, may be decisive in making a final decision.