Dollar price today December 11, exchange rate

Today Saturday December 11, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.8820 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 20.9172 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 20.9172 – Sale: $ 20.9172
  • HSBC: Buy: $ 20.46 – Sale: $ 21.14
  • Banamex: Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.38
  • Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 21.37
  • Banorte: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00
  • IXE: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15
  • Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.50
  • Monex: Buy: $ 20.49 – Sale: $ 21.49
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 20.49
  • Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.50
  • Santander: Buy: $ 19.83 – Sale: $ 21.63
  • Exchange: Buy: $ 20.43 – Sale: $ 21.45
  • Banregio: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.70

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 48,235.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.63 pesos, for $ 28.72 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

