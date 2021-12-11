Do you have high blood pressure? These supplements would help you decrease it

The blood pressure is a measurement of the force with which the blood pushes against the arterial walls as it travels through your body and when it is recorded in high levels, also identified as hypertension, occurs because the blood pressure is located above the limits considered stable, which increases the risk of a cardiovascular accident.

When this occurs it is necessary for the patient to regulate their levels of blood pressure since it can trigger serious problems of health such as cerebrovascular accidents, kidney failure, heart failure, peripheral vascular problems, among others ailments.

For those who have already suffered from high blood pressure It is essential to distinguish, in addition to knowing, all the symptoms that may anticipate this condition, such as acute headache, dizziness, excessive heat and redness of the skin, among others. That is why doctors and physicians specialists recommend, especially to people over 40 years of age, that their Pressure, and those who already suffer from this disease, a permanent review of their values ​​is suggested.

How to lower high blood pressure?

People are recommended to go to the doctor and follow a treatment according to their needs. PHOTO: Cuartoscuro

For those people who already suffer hypertension as those who begin to detect it, it is recommended first of all to go to a specialist to assess their situation or, where appropriate, to follow a treatment according to your needs, and in this way control your hypertension.

In addition to the fact that to regulate blood pressure it is necessary to eradicate certain bad habits such as eating foods rich in fat, eating smoking and alcohol consumption, among other indications, recent research has revealed that there are different nutrients that contribute to reducing or decreasing the arterial hypertension.

Intake of vitamin D is one of the supplements recommended, since according to this research, nourishing the body with this supplement will help reduce the risk of Heart problems which will cause high blood pressure. Also, health professionals suggest eat natural foods rich in potassium, which is found in fruits, vegetables and extra supplements.

To avoid high blood pressure problems, it is recommended to change lifestyle and eating habits. PHOTO: Cuartoscuro

It should be noted that in addition to constant monitoring of the Health, and the advice of a doctor, supplements should be complemented with other habits that will lead to reduce high blood pressure; In addition to a healthy diet, it is recommended to carry out some sport activity at least 3 times a week, for an hour.

To avoid hypertension, experts recommend reducing salt intake, alcohol consumption and caffeine intake, while for smokers compulsive people are suggested to drastically change their habits and reduce tobacco consumption or eliminate this vice entirely, all with the aim of reducing the risks to your health.

