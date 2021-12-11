David Vélez is the richest Colombian in the world after the success of Nubank’s shares on Wall Street

David Velez, founder and CEO of Nubank, a Brazilian FinTech startup, gives an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, USA, December 9, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

This Thursday, Antioqueño David Vélez rang the Wall Street bell, together with his partner Cristina Junqueira, who achieved a capitalization of 2.6 billion dollars for their company Nu Holding Limitada, after placing 289 million shares.

Following the news, the same company reported that in the midst of its mission to end the complexity of the financial system with the goal of empowering people to regain control of their money, a new chapter began.

“Today begins a new chapter in our history, a new day with the entry of Nu Holdings Ltd (Nu), the controlling company of Nu Colombia, since this entity has submitted a request to make an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the New York and Brazil Stock Exchanges, respectively, ”the bank informed all its clients.

With this bell, both Vélez and Junqueira took for granted their entry into the Nasdaq, one of the main stock market indices in the world. This news has an impact on Colombia, since it was known that with an initial public offering, the Colombian’s company reached nine dollars, a feat that resulted in valuing said company at 41.7 billion dollars.

David Velez, Founder and CEO of Nubank, a Brazilian FinTech startup, celebrates his company’s first trade during the IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, December 9, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

This fintech, with almost 50 million customers distributed between Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, founded in 2013, It soared in the stock market, surpassing the largest entity in the region, Itaú, and the number two, Bradesco, a subject that surprised in view of the effects that the variant of covid-19, Ómicron, has generated.

After successful entry to the big leagues, Company sources indicated that they will begin their journey on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange, the largest in Latin America, through Brazilian certificates of deposits (BDRs), each of which will be equivalent to one sixth of a Class A common share traded in Wall Street.

In total, of the 289 million shares, as confirmed by Bloomberg, 10% were acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc., from magnate Warren Buffett. The remainder was acquired by 800,000 people.

Thus, Nubank has a market value of $ 41 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Taking into account employee stock options and restricted stock units, it has a diluted value of $ 44 billion.

David Velez, Founder and CEO of Nubank, a Brazilian FinTech startup, rings a ceremonial bell to celebrate his company’s first trade during the IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, December 9, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

In an interview with the EFE news agency, Vélez highlighted that Nubank’s growth has been “incredibly fast” and the trajectory “gratifying”, since in the middle of its end it is “provide alternatives to consumers and bank the entire population of Latin America, with some 200 million people who do not have access to financial services”, The Antioqueño managed to ring the bell.

David Vélez becomes the richest Colombian in the world, surpassing Luis Carlos Sarmiento

As published by Forbes magazine, Vélez now has a net worth of US $ 10,200 million, which surpasses the fortune of US $ 9,600 million that the billionaire Luis Carlos Sarmiento Ángulo owns., the main shareholder of Grupo Aval, which for several years remained the richest Colombian in the country.

Similarly, this publication reported that this Colombian who built his fortune in less than 10 years, has together with his wife, the Peruvian Mariel Reyes, the commitment to donate most of his fortune throughout his life to philanthropic causes that help solve the social problems of Latin America, joining an initiative led by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

