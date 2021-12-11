Cyberpunk 2077: Keanu Reeves is happy with his character’s suggestive mods

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Cyberpunk 2077 It is an experience that allows you to have romances with some NPCs. Unfortunately for fans, it is impossible to be intimate with Johnny Silverhand, a character played by Keanu Reeves. Obviously, the community quickly remedied that situation with the help of mods. To the surprise of many, the actor does not mind that people wanted to sleep with him.

During an interview with The Verge, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss talked about The Matrix awakens, the new experience for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S that is now available. Likewise, they also talked about other topics such as the metaverse, cryptocurrencies and, obviously, the next movie of The Matrix.

Keanu Reeves talks about the metaverse’s impact on the adult film industry

The last topic of the interview was about Cyberpunk 2077, the controversial RPG from CD Projekt RED. It was there that Keanu Reeves proved once again why he is one of the most beloved actors on the internet. What happens is that he was questioned about whether he already had the opportunity to play the title, to which he replied that he has only seen it but that he has not played it yet.

Later, the interviewer took advantage of the fact that he had the actor in front of him and asked him if he had knowledge that the players “hacked” the game so that it was possible to have relationships with Johnny Silverhand. Hearing that, Keanu Revees yelled “yes” with remarkable joy.

Once the interviewer mentioned that CD Projekt RED removed the suggestive mods, the actor expressed disappointment and sadness. Of course, Carrie-Anne Moss quickly chimed in and hinted that she doesn’t want fans to have virtual relationships with her. “I, on the other hand, say no, thank you.”

For some strange reason, Keanu Reeves delved deeper into the topic and explained how the metaverse and virtual reality could allow people to have relationships with the digital avatars of celebrities and other users. All this, of course, while Carrie-Anne Moss and the interviewer laughed.

In case you missed it: Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Seeks Investor Settlement Over Class Action Lawsuit

But tell us, did you imagine Keanu Reeves would react like this? Let us read you in the comments.

Cyberpunk 2017 is available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and PS5. You will find more news related to this title if you click here.

