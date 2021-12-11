Customize WhatsApp notifications with tones for each chat

The application of WhatsApp instant messaging, which belongs to Goal – before Facebook– like Instagram, is one of the most popular in the world with more than two billion active users and the most downloaded in its category. This is because its functions and capacity for customization to the taste and needs of each client have made it one of the favorites of people seeking communication immediate.

You can make adjustments so that the program adapts to your requirements, because if you have frequent contact with many people or have gotten into many groups, you can put a different sound to each chat and be aware of the messages that arrive without consulting the smartphone every time.

This simple configuration will make you aware of the messages that are received in the different conversations, but it allows you to know when someone belongs to that chat you just expected an answer from.

To customize your notifications in this way, you must enter WhatsApp and confirm that you have the latest version. Once you are in the app portal, look for the conversation you want to put a characteristic bell to enter to display the options.

This is achieved with the button with the three vertical dots at the top, on the right and when you locate Customize notifications you will press it to adjust the shades.

The different sounds available, the vibration modes and even the color of the notification will be shown to you so that you can find your favorite combination so that you can instantly recognize the chat or group in which the messages are received and you can let the less urgent ones pass.

It doesn’t matter if your device is an Android or if you use an iPhone with iOS, the fixes will be made directly from the application.

In addition to giving it a personal touch, there are other ways you can use to make your cell phone alerts become a nuisance or even make them disappear completely. When you authorize or disallow the conversation tones for both incoming and outgoing it will help you to achieve that effect.

Select the tone of each notification, as well as the duration of the vibration so that each tone is recognizable and it is not necessary to turn on the screen to discard messages that do not require our attention in particular.

If you have Android 5 as your phone’s operating system, you also have a function for high priority notifications, which when deactivated causes messages to appear at the bottom of the app screen.

And to complete the mode that saves you from having to listen to every announcement on the phone when you want to relax, you can simply mute the notifications in you telephone, for which you need to access that chat or conversation group to mute and choose Mute Notifications among its options, for which you only have to indicate for how long you want the group or individual chat to remain so.

