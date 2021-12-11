Cuphead The Delicious Last Course already has a release date; new trailer

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, the expansion to the hugely popular Cuphead, will go on sale next June 30, 2022 on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. Studio MDHR has confirmed during the The Game Awards gala the release date of this additional content, initially contemplated for 2019, but delayed for different reasons and as a consequence of COVID-19. Then we leave you with your new trailer.

“Although the Delicious Last Course is a continuation of the adventures of Cuphead and Mugman, it is also the conclusion of the story that began that fateful day at the Devil’s casino,” they said on the occasion of the latest date change.

Cuphead, initially released as an Xbox One and PC exclusive, is also available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, a two-dimensional platformer run & gun with a clear emphasis on bosses that shone with criticism from both specialized media and the public. Its sales of more than 5 million units have allowed the game to also have an animation series on NETFLIX in the near future.

The Game Awards, the most massive video game event of the year

Although there are no official awards to celebrate the annual excellence in video games, The Game Awards has become incontestably the most media ceremony of all and, therefore, the most unofficially endorsed. The year 2020 could not be celebrated in person, but this was not an obstacle to breaking all kinds of audience records. We are talking about 83 million viewers throughout the gala, which had live connections in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo; with a peak of 8.3 million concurrent viewers.

In 2021 the bar has been set very high, but for a few days we will not know whether or not there is an audience record. Among all the prizes awarded tonight, the one that has the most expectation is the Game of the Year, the Game of the Year (GOTY), which is decided between the following six titles: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village.

Regarding the Player’s Voice, the award decided entirely by the public, the winner has been none other than Halo Infinite, new from 343 Industries.

The Game Awards 2021 He has given much of himself, with dozens of announcements and world firsts that have made us get up from our chairs; You can check here all the announcements, trailers and news revealed at the gala.