Cruz Azul sets a deadline to close the renewal of Yoshimar Yotún

There are four players who are currently active in Cruz Azul and who end their contract at the end of 2021. Orbelín Pineda and Walter Montoya have already secured their departure from the institution, while Alexis Peña and Yoshimar Yotún are still in stand by and waiting to see if they stay in the club or become casualties ahead of the 2022 Clausura tournament.

El Maguito will reinforce Celta de Vigo in Spainand has trained this week with the Machine so as not to lose rhythm. In addition, Chaque has not yet chosen a destination, but the high command decided not to make him a renewal offer. However, time is running out for Yoshi and Peña, and there is still no agreement.

The situation that TV Azteca exposed is that, Although in Cruz Azul they intend to have Yotún in 2022, the player’s agent did not appear at the meeting in which they would seek to reach an agreement to extend the link. What does this mean? Without an agreement to renew, the Peruvian will be out of the cement table.

The deadline set by the Machine to resume the talks is this Monday. If there is no talk with Yoshi’s representative on December 13, the player definitely leaves the club. For that reason, everything indicates that the midfielder will not travel to Cancun for the second part of the preseason.

“In the coming days there will be a resolution for the case of Yoshimar Yotún, but if an agreement is not reached, it would be looking for (club) for the next season and the Machine will have to sign someone to fill its position “They added on TV Azteca. The Yotún case is on fire and everything is in his mans.