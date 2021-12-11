Cruz Azul rejected another offer for Luis Romo from Spain and they complicate their relationship

Luis Romo is one of the main assets that Cruz Azul has today. The talented and multifunctional central midfielder, national team and Olympic medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics He is one of the most desired players in the squad and, as such, the club wants to value him financially in the face of an eventual departure from the country.

Romo’s dream is to play in Europe, but the Machine does not want to let it go at any cost. What’s more, as of today, Cement managers have already rejected two offers from the Old Continent because they consider that they are insufficient by the player. The problem? He didn’t like the idea.

As revealed by ESPN this Saturday, Another team in the Spanish La Liga bid for Romo in the last week. This club offered 1.5 million dollars for the entire pass, which was immediately discarded by Cruz Azul because the slogan is one: 5 million dollars in definitive sale, or it does not leave Mexico.

This is in addition to the Getafe proposal that arrived last August, where they offered a one-year assignment with a mandatory purchase option. It was also rejected by the Machine, because money or nothing. The problem? Luis Romo is not happy about this situation because he wants to fulfill the European dream, so he analyzes making the great Orbelín Pineda and going free at the end of 2022.

In Cruz Azul, meanwhile, they invested 7 million dollars for 100% of Romo’s pass in December 2019, and they hope to recover a part of what they invested for him two years ago. ESPN highlighted that Romo and the club moved away positions and that the footballer no longer wants to extend his contract, so the option to go free in one year is more valid never