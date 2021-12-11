Covid-19 allowed Kate Winslet to be with her crush on her birthday

In addition to the acting challenge that Kate winslet meant starring in the series “Mare of Easttown”, it was also an opportunity to live with his teenage crush.

The British plays the Detective Mare Sheehan, who lives in a Pennsylvania town and is investigating a local murder. In the cast she accompanies her Guy pearce (with whom I had already shared a screen in “Mildred Pierce“), who plays Richard Ryan, a teacher of creative writing.

“We had about six weeks together because this was during the Covid-19 and we had to be very sure “, relates Winslet regarding the filming.

The drama, which arrives on HBO and HBO GO this Sunday, April 18 at 10:00 p.m., began filming in September 2019, but had to stop in March 2020 due to the pandemic and resumed work in September, with the isolated actors in the same place.

“Guy was my crush when I was 11 years old, I was in love with him. I was actually obsessed, I knew we shared the same birthday (October 5) because I read about it in a magazine for teenagers,” recalls Kate.

“Finding myself living with my childhood crush was amazing and we celebrated our birthday while living together. That’s an example that dreams can be fulfilled,” she jokes.

In addition to this experience, the protagonist of “Titanic” learned that Guy Pearce is obsessed with the issue of caring for the environment.

“He takes recycling so seriously that he would go to the trash and take the things that he decided weren’t clean enough to go to recycling and put them in the dishwasher, he could take an empty sardine or tuna can and put it in. the dishwasher, “he details.

