Consumers sue Apple for alleged danger with Apple Watch – El Financiero

The apple watch It is not all that it seems, says a group of clients in a demand for a supposed defect that, they say, can cause injury.

Customers say that Apple, in its quest for compactness, didn’t provide enough space inside the watch to allow for internal battery bloat. As a result, the watch face can come off, crack or break, customers said.

“Dislodged, broken or cracked screens are an unreasonable material and safety hazard,” customers said in the complaint filed Thursday in federal court in Oakland, California.

The class action lawsuit was filed by four clients of Apple watch. The complaint includes a photo of an injury to the arm of one of the customers, allegedly caused when the screen of his Apple Watch Series 3 came off.

“The screens are made of Ion-X glass (aluminum models) or sapphire crystal (stainless steel and titanium models) and each one has a sharp edge on all four sides ”, the clients said.

Apple violated several laws protecting consumer when you released the product with knowledge of the defect, based on the lawsuit.

The group seeks to represent anyone who has bought a model of Apple watch, starting with the first generation in 2015 and continuing through last year. Owners of this year’s model are not included.

Apple has not yet responded to a request for comment.

In 2019, the company announced a program to replace, free of charge, cracked displays on Series 2 and 3 aluminum watches.

“Apple has determined that, in very rare circumstances, a crack can form along the rounded edge of the screen,” the company said on its website.