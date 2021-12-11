Consult the guide to amateur tournaments in Manizales

The over 50s play in Villamaría

Manizales. The third date of the Villamaría City Cup is played for people over 50 years old. Morning: 12:00 m. Neira – El Poli Laundry; 2:00 pm Poliface – Fame Maintenance; 4:00 pm Planet Sport Vidrialum – Miprealtur.

– Positions

P. Teams

Points

1. EIC Engineering

6

2. Pia

4

3, Poliface

3

4. Fame Maintenance

one

5. Arauca

one

6. RSV Cracks40

one

7. Poli Laundry

0

8. Neira

0

9. Superz

0

10. Planet Sports

0

12. Mayor of Villamaría

0

Ninth date in Lower Switzerland

Manizales. The ninth day of the Nacho Gómez – Félix Chica Cup is held in Baja Suiza. The contest is led by Grupo CYC with 22 points. Tomorrow: 8:00 am Semenor La Red – Rusticas Burger; 10:00 am RX24 Ultradoll – Botero and Lawyers; 12:00 m. Santa Sofía – Vergara Constructions; 2:00 pm With Love Pastelería – Grupo CYC Construcciones; 4:00 pm Coach – Real Caldas; 6:00 pm Mabe Campeones Manizales – Lubriautos; 8:00 pm Occupational Consulting – Midas Company.

– Positions

P. Teams

Points

1. CYC group

22

2. RX24 Ultradoll

16

3. With Love Pastry

16

4. Mabe C. Manizales

fifteen

5. Semenor La Red

fifteen

6. Rusticas Burger

12

8. Coach Bank

10

9. Midas Company

10

10. Dynamo

9

11. Vergara Constructions

7

12. Botero and Lawyers

6

13. Hagia Sophia 3

14. Occupational Counseling 2

Action in Three Kings

Manizales. In the Aranjuez tournament, Constructive Ideas maintains the lead. Tomorrow: 10:00 am City Hall of Palestine – Aladino Justeam; 12:00 m. El Fiambre – Llanitos Mayor’s Office of Villamaría; 2:00 pm Laser Tennis – Constructive Ideas; 4:00 pm Opera Events – Aranjuez Selection; 6:00 pm New Construction – La Roka Estanquillo El Parque.

– Positions

P. Teams

Points

1. Constructive Ideas

18

2. Aranjuez S. Papipan

17

3. Laser Tennis

14

4. Opera Events

eleven

5. La 33 Meeting Room

10

6. Llanitos A. de Villamaría

8

7. Café Redes

7

8. The Fiambre

7

9. Student Sports

7

10. Mayoralty of Palestine

4

11. Aladdin Justeam

4

12. New Construction

3

13. The Estanquillo Rock

0

Also in El Carmen

Manizales. Today: 6:00 pm Jota Glasses and Lenses – Real Sociedad; 7:30 pm Superzone – Quilmes; 9:00 pm Efrec Justeam – El Paisa. Morning: 8:00 am Our Lady of Carmen A – Our Lady of Carmen B; 9:30 am Sttugar Polifase – Super Rice; 11:00 am Academia Vélez – Efrec Justeam; 12:30 m. Our Lady of Carmen – Academia Vélez; 2:00 pm Our Lady of Carmen – El Nevado; 3:30 pm Indeportes Felinos – Quilmes; 5:00 pm Efrec Justeam Polifase – J Burger; 6:30 pm All Boys – Radar Topography; 8:00 pm Los del Paisa – Galaxys FC.

– Positions

Greater

P. Teams

Points

1. The Snowy

19

2. Radar Topography

18

3. Optical Mejía

18

4. The 33

17

5. All Boys

16

6. The Paisa

14

7. Marubar

13

8. Vasquez Family

12

Veterans

P. Teams

Points

1. El Carmen

fifteen

2. Glasses and Lenses

12

3. Sttugart Polyphase

12

4. Feline Indeports

12

5. TG Consulting

10

6. Super Rice

7

7. Royal Society

5

8. Quilmes

0

9. World Pizza

0

10. Workshops

0

Advance in Arrayanes

Manizales. Today and tomorrow there will be a matchday at the Glass Aguardiente Cup that is played on the Arrayanes court. Today: 6:00 pm Salazar Construcciones – Pintuacabados; 8:00 pm Paraíso – Pollos del Campo. Morning: 2:00 pm Salazar Constructores – La Viña Ice Cream Shop; 4:00 pm Fame Aguas Manizales – Physioaquatic; 6:00 pm Pintuacabados – El Cafetal Bakery.

– Positions

P. Teams

Points

1. Finished paintings

25

2. Criadero San Miguel

twenty

3. Paradise

19

4. P. El Cafetal

19

5. Buho Corner

18

6. Celumovil La 21

18

7. Fame Aguas M.

17

8. Octavios Bakery

17

9. Physioaquatic

16

10. Country Chickens

14

11. La Viña Ice Cream Shop

14

12. ML Abogados

10

13. Gallo Store

9

14. Real Velez

9

15. Buldos Serco

9

16. Salazar Constructores

7

17. Once Caldas

7

Advance in San Isidro

Manizales. Morning: 7:45 am Great Combo – Surtiagrgo; 9:50 am Nano FC – Leo Trophies; 11:40 am Forewagen – El Carmen; 1:40 pm Aquamaná – Fundigonzález; 3:20 pm Deportivo Veracruz – Metálicas Salazar.

– Positions

P. Teams

Points

1. Inmedent

fifteen

2. Autos Naessa

eleven

3. Adelmo Workshop

10

4. Eleven Friends

10

5. Catalans

8

6. Upper Switzerland

8

7. Construgama

5

8. Empanadas Mauro

4

9. Litoarte

two

10. Laser Tennis

two

11. U. de Caldas

one

Three leaders in Arrayanes

Manizales. They are Atlético Manizales in Group A, and Once Caldas and Manizales FC in Group B. Today: 10:00 am Fortaleza Manizales – Atlético Manizales; 12:00 m. Puntualcar Fortress – Aranjuez; 2:00 pm Champions Manizales – Formadores FC; 4:00 pm Manizales FC – Once Caldas; 6:00 pm Cantera Caldense – Coffee growers.

– Group A

P. Teams

Points

1. Atlético Manizales

3

2. Fortress Manizales

two

3. Champions Manizales

one

4. Trainers

0

– B Group

P. Teams

Points

1. Once Caldas

6

2. Manizales FC

6

3. Aranjuez

0

4. Puntualcar Fortress

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker