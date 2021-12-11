Consult the guide to amateur tournaments in Manizales

The over 50s play in Villamaría

Manizales. The third date of the Villamaría City Cup is played for people over 50 years old. Morning: 12:00 m. Neira – El Poli Laundry; 2:00 pm Poliface – Fame Maintenance; 4:00 pm Planet Sport Vidrialum – Miprealtur.

– Positions

P. Teams Points 1. EIC Engineering 6 2. Pia 4 3, Poliface 3 4. Fame Maintenance one 5. Arauca one 6. RSV Cracks40 one 7. Poli Laundry 0 8. Neira 0 9. Superz 0 10. Planet Sports 0 12. Mayor of Villamaría 0

Ninth date in Lower Switzerland

Manizales. The ninth day of the Nacho Gómez – Félix Chica Cup is held in Baja Suiza. The contest is led by Grupo CYC with 22 points. Tomorrow: 8:00 am Semenor La Red – Rusticas Burger; 10:00 am RX24 Ultradoll – Botero and Lawyers; 12:00 m. Santa Sofía – Vergara Constructions; 2:00 pm With Love Pastelería – Grupo CYC Construcciones; 4:00 pm Coach – Real Caldas; 6:00 pm Mabe Campeones Manizales – Lubriautos; 8:00 pm Occupational Consulting – Midas Company.

– Positions

P. Teams Points 1. CYC group 22 2. RX24 Ultradoll 16 3. With Love Pastry 16 4. Mabe C. Manizales fifteen 5. Semenor La Red fifteen 6. Rusticas Burger 12 8. Coach Bank 10 9. Midas Company 10 10. Dynamo 9 11. Vergara Constructions 7 12. Botero and Lawyers 6

13. Hagia Sophia 3

14. Occupational Counseling 2

Action in Three Kings

Manizales. In the Aranjuez tournament, Constructive Ideas maintains the lead. Tomorrow: 10:00 am City Hall of Palestine – Aladino Justeam; 12:00 m. El Fiambre – Llanitos Mayor’s Office of Villamaría; 2:00 pm Laser Tennis – Constructive Ideas; 4:00 pm Opera Events – Aranjuez Selection; 6:00 pm New Construction – La Roka Estanquillo El Parque.

– Positions

P. Teams Points 1. Constructive Ideas 18 2. Aranjuez S. Papipan 17 3. Laser Tennis 14 4. Opera Events eleven 5. La 33 Meeting Room 10 6. Llanitos A. de Villamaría 8 7. Café Redes 7 8. The Fiambre 7 9. Student Sports 7 10. Mayoralty of Palestine 4 11. Aladdin Justeam 4 12. New Construction 3 13. The Estanquillo Rock 0

Also in El Carmen

Manizales. Today: 6:00 pm Jota Glasses and Lenses – Real Sociedad; 7:30 pm Superzone – Quilmes; 9:00 pm Efrec Justeam – El Paisa. Morning: 8:00 am Our Lady of Carmen A – Our Lady of Carmen B; 9:30 am Sttugar Polifase – Super Rice; 11:00 am Academia Vélez – Efrec Justeam; 12:30 m. Our Lady of Carmen – Academia Vélez; 2:00 pm Our Lady of Carmen – El Nevado; 3:30 pm Indeportes Felinos – Quilmes; 5:00 pm Efrec Justeam Polifase – J Burger; 6:30 pm All Boys – Radar Topography; 8:00 pm Los del Paisa – Galaxys FC.

– Positions

Greater

P. Teams Points 1. The Snowy 19 2. Radar Topography 18 3. Optical Mejía 18 4. The 33 17 5. All Boys 16 6. The Paisa 14 7. Marubar 13 8. Vasquez Family 12

Veterans

P. Teams Points 1. El Carmen fifteen 2. Glasses and Lenses 12 3. Sttugart Polyphase 12 4. Feline Indeports 12 5. TG Consulting 10 6. Super Rice 7 7. Royal Society 5 8. Quilmes 0 9. World Pizza 0 10. Workshops 0

Advance in Arrayanes

Manizales. Today and tomorrow there will be a matchday at the Glass Aguardiente Cup that is played on the Arrayanes court. Today: 6:00 pm Salazar Construcciones – Pintuacabados; 8:00 pm Paraíso – Pollos del Campo. Morning: 2:00 pm Salazar Constructores – La Viña Ice Cream Shop; 4:00 pm Fame Aguas Manizales – Physioaquatic; 6:00 pm Pintuacabados – El Cafetal Bakery.

– Positions

P. Teams Points 1. Finished paintings 25 2. Criadero San Miguel twenty 3. Paradise 19 4. P. El Cafetal 19 5. Buho Corner 18 6. Celumovil La 21 18 7. Fame Aguas M. 17 8. Octavios Bakery 17 9. Physioaquatic 16 10. Country Chickens 14 11. La Viña Ice Cream Shop 14 12. ML Abogados 10 13. Gallo Store 9 14. Real Velez 9 15. Buldos Serco 9 16. Salazar Constructores 7 17. Once Caldas 7

Advance in San Isidro

Manizales. Morning: 7:45 am Great Combo – Surtiagrgo; 9:50 am Nano FC – Leo Trophies; 11:40 am Forewagen – El Carmen; 1:40 pm Aquamaná – Fundigonzález; 3:20 pm Deportivo Veracruz – Metálicas Salazar.

– Positions

P. Teams Points 1. Inmedent fifteen 2. Autos Naessa eleven 3. Adelmo Workshop 10 4. Eleven Friends 10 5. Catalans 8 6. Upper Switzerland 8 7. Construgama 5 8. Empanadas Mauro 4 9. Litoarte two 10. Laser Tennis two 11. U. de Caldas one

Three leaders in Arrayanes

Manizales. They are Atlético Manizales in Group A, and Once Caldas and Manizales FC in Group B. Today: 10:00 am Fortaleza Manizales – Atlético Manizales; 12:00 m. Puntualcar Fortress – Aranjuez; 2:00 pm Champions Manizales – Formadores FC; 4:00 pm Manizales FC – Once Caldas; 6:00 pm Cantera Caldense – Coffee growers.

– Group A

P. Teams Points 1. Atlético Manizales 3 2. Fortress Manizales two 3. Champions Manizales one 4. Trainers 0

– B Group