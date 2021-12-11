Consult the guide to amateur tournaments in Manizales
The over 50s play in Villamaría
Manizales. The third date of the Villamaría City Cup is played for people over 50 years old. Morning: 12:00 m. Neira – El Poli Laundry; 2:00 pm Poliface – Fame Maintenance; 4:00 pm Planet Sport Vidrialum – Miprealtur.
– Positions
|
P. Teams
|
Points
|
1. EIC Engineering
|
6
|
2. Pia
|
4
|
3, Poliface
|
3
|
4. Fame Maintenance
|
one
|
5. Arauca
|
one
|
6. RSV Cracks40
|
one
|
7. Poli Laundry
|
0
|
8. Neira
|
0
|
9. Superz
|
0
|
10. Planet Sports
|
0
|
12. Mayor of Villamaría
|
0
Ninth date in Lower Switzerland
Manizales. The ninth day of the Nacho Gómez – Félix Chica Cup is held in Baja Suiza. The contest is led by Grupo CYC with 22 points. Tomorrow: 8:00 am Semenor La Red – Rusticas Burger; 10:00 am RX24 Ultradoll – Botero and Lawyers; 12:00 m. Santa Sofía – Vergara Constructions; 2:00 pm With Love Pastelería – Grupo CYC Construcciones; 4:00 pm Coach – Real Caldas; 6:00 pm Mabe Campeones Manizales – Lubriautos; 8:00 pm Occupational Consulting – Midas Company.
– Positions
|
P. Teams
|
Points
|
1. CYC group
|
22
|
2. RX24 Ultradoll
|
16
|
3. With Love Pastry
|
16
|
4. Mabe C. Manizales
|
fifteen
|
5. Semenor La Red
|
fifteen
|
6. Rusticas Burger
|
12
|
8. Coach Bank
|
10
|
9. Midas Company
|
10
|
10. Dynamo
|
9
|
11. Vergara Constructions
|
7
|
12. Botero and Lawyers
|
6
13. Hagia Sophia 3
14. Occupational Counseling 2
Action in Three Kings
Manizales. In the Aranjuez tournament, Constructive Ideas maintains the lead. Tomorrow: 10:00 am City Hall of Palestine – Aladino Justeam; 12:00 m. El Fiambre – Llanitos Mayor’s Office of Villamaría; 2:00 pm Laser Tennis – Constructive Ideas; 4:00 pm Opera Events – Aranjuez Selection; 6:00 pm New Construction – La Roka Estanquillo El Parque.
– Positions
|
P. Teams
|
Points
|
1. Constructive Ideas
|
18
|
2. Aranjuez S. Papipan
|
17
|
3. Laser Tennis
|
14
|
4. Opera Events
|
eleven
|
5. La 33 Meeting Room
|
10
|
6. Llanitos A. de Villamaría
|
8
|
7. Café Redes
|
7
|
8. The Fiambre
|
7
|
9. Student Sports
|
7
|
10. Mayoralty of Palestine
|
4
|
11. Aladdin Justeam
|
4
|
12. New Construction
|
3
|
13. The Estanquillo Rock
|
0
Also in El Carmen
Manizales. Today: 6:00 pm Jota Glasses and Lenses – Real Sociedad; 7:30 pm Superzone – Quilmes; 9:00 pm Efrec Justeam – El Paisa. Morning: 8:00 am Our Lady of Carmen A – Our Lady of Carmen B; 9:30 am Sttugar Polifase – Super Rice; 11:00 am Academia Vélez – Efrec Justeam; 12:30 m. Our Lady of Carmen – Academia Vélez; 2:00 pm Our Lady of Carmen – El Nevado; 3:30 pm Indeportes Felinos – Quilmes; 5:00 pm Efrec Justeam Polifase – J Burger; 6:30 pm All Boys – Radar Topography; 8:00 pm Los del Paisa – Galaxys FC.
– Positions
Greater
|
P. Teams
|
Points
|
1. The Snowy
|
19
|
2. Radar Topography
|
18
|
3. Optical Mejía
|
18
|
4. The 33
|
17
|
5. All Boys
|
16
|
6. The Paisa
|
14
|
7. Marubar
|
13
|
8. Vasquez Family
|
12
Veterans
|
P. Teams
|
Points
|
1. El Carmen
|
fifteen
|
2. Glasses and Lenses
|
12
|
3. Sttugart Polyphase
|
12
|
4. Feline Indeports
|
12
|
5. TG Consulting
|
10
|
6. Super Rice
|
7
|
7. Royal Society
|
5
|
8. Quilmes
|
0
|
9. World Pizza
|
0
|
10. Workshops
|
0
Advance in Arrayanes
Manizales. Today and tomorrow there will be a matchday at the Glass Aguardiente Cup that is played on the Arrayanes court. Today: 6:00 pm Salazar Construcciones – Pintuacabados; 8:00 pm Paraíso – Pollos del Campo. Morning: 2:00 pm Salazar Constructores – La Viña Ice Cream Shop; 4:00 pm Fame Aguas Manizales – Physioaquatic; 6:00 pm Pintuacabados – El Cafetal Bakery.
– Positions
|
P. Teams
|
Points
|
1. Finished paintings
|
25
|
2. Criadero San Miguel
|
twenty
|
3. Paradise
|
19
|
4. P. El Cafetal
|
19
|
5. Buho Corner
|
18
|
6. Celumovil La 21
|
18
|
7. Fame Aguas M.
|
17
|
8. Octavios Bakery
|
17
|
9. Physioaquatic
|
16
|
10. Country Chickens
|
14
|
11. La Viña Ice Cream Shop
|
14
|
12. ML Abogados
|
10
|
13. Gallo Store
|
9
|
14. Real Velez
|
9
|
15. Buldos Serco
|
9
|
16. Salazar Constructores
|
7
|
17. Once Caldas
|
7
Advance in San Isidro
Manizales. Morning: 7:45 am Great Combo – Surtiagrgo; 9:50 am Nano FC – Leo Trophies; 11:40 am Forewagen – El Carmen; 1:40 pm Aquamaná – Fundigonzález; 3:20 pm Deportivo Veracruz – Metálicas Salazar.
– Positions
|
P. Teams
|
Points
|
1. Inmedent
|
fifteen
|
2. Autos Naessa
|
eleven
|
3. Adelmo Workshop
|
10
|
4. Eleven Friends
|
10
|
5. Catalans
|
8
|
6. Upper Switzerland
|
8
|
7. Construgama
|
5
|
8. Empanadas Mauro
|
4
|
9. Litoarte
|
two
|
10. Laser Tennis
|
two
|
11. U. de Caldas
|
one
Three leaders in Arrayanes
Manizales. They are Atlético Manizales in Group A, and Once Caldas and Manizales FC in Group B. Today: 10:00 am Fortaleza Manizales – Atlético Manizales; 12:00 m. Puntualcar Fortress – Aranjuez; 2:00 pm Champions Manizales – Formadores FC; 4:00 pm Manizales FC – Once Caldas; 6:00 pm Cantera Caldense – Coffee growers.
– Group A
|
P. Teams
|
Points
|
1. Atlético Manizales
|
3
|
2. Fortress Manizales
|
two
|
3. Champions Manizales
|
one
|
4. Trainers
|
0
– B Group
|
P. Teams
|
Points
|
1. Once Caldas
|
6
|
2. Manizales FC
|
6
|
3. Aranjuez
|
0
|
4. Puntualcar Fortress
|
0