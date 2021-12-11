Colombia’s plan B if Reinaldo Rueda leaves

The Colombian Federation got an alternative to the tricolor bench if Reinaldo Rueda leaves

December 10, 2021 · 22:28 hs

The Colombian Football Federation does not trust the fourth place in which the coffee team is located today in the World Cup qualifying rounds, the board is concerned about the lack of a goal and the five consecutive games that it has not been able to achieve victory. Faced with this situation, they have focused on one objective: a plan B to replace Reinaldo Rueda.

Through emissaries sent by the FCF, and with impatience on the part of the leadership in the absence of a qualification to Qatar, they looked for a replacement for coach Rueda in case he fails on the next qualifying date. And the chosen one would have been Manuel Pellegrini.

The Chilean coach’s season has not ceased to surprise by the good game and results he has achieved with Betis, where he is in the top positions and has qualified for 16th in the Europa League. However, the austral’s decision is not to direct a selection before he does not do it with ‘La Roja’ from Chile, something that could happen if Lasarte does not achieve the classification.

Rumors of Rueda’s departure from the Colombian National Team intensified for a couple of weeks, but the president of the FCF himself supported the coach’s process. We will have to wait if the matches against Peru and Argentina end up being defining for the coffee team.