Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film ‘Oppenheimer’ signs Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie

According to the North American media Deadline, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie join the cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film ‘Oppenheimer’. The three will accompany previously announced Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon.

The Universal Pictures film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, titled ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ and signed by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. This one follows the story of Julius Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), the scientist behind the Manhattan Project who invented the atomic bomb. The premiere of the film is scheduled for July 21, 2023.

Your papers

And who will the actors who have joined the elect play? Pugh will take on the role of Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who had an affair with the protagonist. For his part, Safdie will play Edward Teller, a Hungarian physicist who participated in the creation of the first nuclear weapons, including the atomic bomb and who was a member of the Manhattan Project. Lastly, Malek will be another as yet unknown scientist.

Its distributor describes the feature film as a “an epic thriller that introduces audiences to the throbbing paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it“. We will have to wait until July 21, 2023 to see the final result of this promising biopic.