Christian Bale would already be in talks to return as Batman in the Flash

Throughout its history, the Dark Knight has had numerous performers, some quite excellent, some not so great. In one way or another, it is impossible to stay with just one of the wide repertoire, without forgetting all those actors who became him through animations or video games. One of the upcoming DCEU movies will feature Bruce Wayne, we’re talking about The FlashHowever, it seems that there are some problems regarding the actor who will play Bruce Wayne. It was previously assumed that Michael Keaton would be the chosen one, but things are not so sure. New information reveals that Christian Bale could take his place.

Michael keaton was chosen to play Bruce Wayne in Batman – 72% of 1989 and Batman Returns – 81%, both led by Tim Burton. Those films have become cult titles and in them we see the best of the character represented, with everything and the style of the comics. The first installment highlights the successful signing of Jack Nicholson as the Joker, who gave us an unforgettable villain. For the second, the Bat Man faces two new and peculiar criminals: the diabolical and sinister Penguin (Danny DeVito), a solitary and strangely deformed creature, and the beautiful and seductive, albeit deadly dangerous, Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer).

For its part, Bale took over the role of Batman for the Christopher Nolan trilogy. The actor performed superbly in Batman Begins – 84%, Batman: The Dark Knight – 94% and The Dark Knight Rises – 87%, all targets of excellent reviews and millionaire grossing worldwide. Batman’s influence from Christian it is still perceived in the present tense and that has also contributed to its good reputation in the present. Such is the impact of his performance that Warner Bros. is considering him for an appearance in The Flash movie, one of the most anticipated after the powerful sprinter scene seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%

Giant Freakin Robot maintains that Warner is in talks to bring Christian bale back as Batman, and that his intervention would function as a replacement to occupy the empty space that he could leave Michael keaton. Let us remember that in mid-March he declared for Deadline that maybe not get involved in The Flash After all, he has too many projects on the way and also fears Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, the country where the recordings of Barry Allen’s film will take place. Here are the words of the actor:

I called them and said, ‘I have to be honest with you. I can not do anything [de The Flash] at this time.’ I’m so into this that I’m doing [su serie de Hulu, Dopesick]. Also, I am preparing something that I am producing and preparing to do in the fall. So, yeah, there is that. I’m not being shy. If i talk about [Batman]I’ll only fool you I really do not know. I have to look at the last draft. I am more concerned. I am more attentive to the Covid situation in the UK than anything else. That will determine everything, and that is why I am living outside the city, staying away from everyone, because the Covid has really worried me.

What will be the truth after the cast of Batman in The Flash? We will have to wait for news from Warner Bros. to know the reality. According to IMDb, the Barry Allen movie will hit theaters on November 4, 2022.

