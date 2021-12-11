Chris Pratt will be Garfield in a new film of the iconic cat

The job keeps falling for Chris Pratt. The action-comedy actor will return in a new production as Garfield, the orange cat from comics and cartoons in an animated film in which he will give the feline his voice. This is the second role in an animated film that sets the actor aside to play its protagonist. It will be a new reboot that will follow the character’s attempt to succeed in the cinema.

In accordance with Variety, the actor Chris pratt has agreed to be the voice of Garfield in a new animated film that Sony is developing. The film will be written by the writer of Finding Nemo – 99%, a Pixar classic, and directed by Mark Dindal, the filmmaker behind Chicken Little – 36% and The Emperor’s Folly – 85%. As far as is known, this title will be fully animated unlike the more popular version that combined CGI with live action.

This is another of the many projects that Pratt is currently involved with. More recently, the actor also made headlines when it was revealed that he had been hired to voice Mario, the protagonist of the video game. Mario Bros., in another animated film that would try to bring the Nintendo character to the cinema after the disastrous live-action version of the nineties.

The plot of this new installment of Garfield they are not revealed yet. Although knowing how beloved the most cynical and selfish cat is, it won’t be difficult to imagine more or less what the studio executives might have in mind. Although Garfield: The Movie and its sequels had a good collection, they were beaten by critics even though it was Bill Murray himself who lent his voice to the feline lover of lasagna.

Pratt had a relatively relaxed year in 2021. The actor premiered La Guerra Del Mañana – 90%, the first film he produced and in which he also starred. It is a post-apocalyptic story in which humanity must recruit soldiers from the past to fight against a fierce alien race that has invaded the planet years in the future. The film is an original Prime Video title.

The actor also finally concluded the filming of Jurassic World: Dominion, the third part and conclusion of the trilogy of sequels that began Jurassic World – 71%. History will see humanity trying to survive now that gigantic prehistoric creatures have been released all over the planet. This premiere is scheduled for mid-2022 and is one of the most anticipated action films of the year.

As if that were not enough, the actor is currently preparing to begin filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, also the conclusion of his role as the leader of that team of Marvel antiheroes. It is expected to be the last time we see that version of the group and the film will be directed once again by James Gunn, although before that adventure we will see them in Thor: Love and Thunder. There is still no release date for this movie from Garfield, but most likely we will see it at the end of 2022 or at the latest in the summer of 2023.

