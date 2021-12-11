Chris Pratt, very excited to give voice to Mario Bros.

The MCU’s Star-Lord will play the most popular plumber in video games.

The actor Chris pratt talk about your choice for give voice to Mario, this within the animated film that is developed by Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment.

In one of the great surprises of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct was the cast reveal for the big screen adaptation of the beloved plumberThe surprise being that Pratt, known for playing Star-Lord in the UCM, will be the one who plays Mario.

Now, through his account on Instagram, the interpreter spoke about this opportunity, claiming to be very excited.

“We have been working hard on that and I am very excited to announce that I am going to be the voice of that video game that I dreamed of playing as a child.”

Chris inclusive narrated a story from his childhood related to Mario Bros. and how this was one of his favorite video games a few years ago.

“There was a coin-operated laundromat near my house and it had Super Mario Bros., the original arcade game. I loved that game. I never had a coin, so I had to steal it from a wish fountain. The coin I stole from the wishing well to play Super Mario Bros. It has come true, and I will be the voice of Mario ”.

Along with Chris Pratt, the Mario movie will feature other renowned actors such as Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser and Charlie Day as Luigi.

This film will be released in North America on December 21, 2021.

Fountain: Pratt Pratt Pratt

Styler Help us share!

Related