Chris Pratt is excited to be Mario and says it’s a dream come true

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct was full of important announcements and some unexpected news. Shigeru Miyamoto appeared at the event to give news about the movie of Super Mario Bros., which will debut at the end of 2022 and will have a cast that divided the opinion of the fans.

One of the stellar announcements was knowing that Chris Pratt will be the voice of Mario. The news generated all kinds of comments on social networks and it is not for less, since many players expected to see Charles Martinet or another actor in the role.

Shortly after confirmation, Pratt posted a video where he explains that being Mario is a dream come true. So he works hard to play the iconic Nintendo character. At the same time, the community reacted to the announcement with funny memes.

Find out: How?! Fan warned in 2020 that Chris Pratt would play Mario in the movie

Chris Pratt talks about his role as Mario in Nintendo movie

Through a post on Instagram, the actor briefly recounted the beginning of his story with Nintendo’s flagship franchise. It all started when he was little and near his house there was a laundry that had a few arcades.

Among them was that of Mario Bros., the 1983 title. Pratt claimed that he loved the game, but that he never had coins to play with, so he stole them from a wishing well. Many years later and with the role of Mario, he realized that “dreams come true.”

“That’s crazy. At this point I realized that the coin that I stole from the wishing well to play Super Mario Bros. It has come true, that I can be the voice of Mario ”, assured the actor.

Pratt took the opportunity to excite fans of the saga, saying an iconic Mario phrase; However, he did not reveal for now the official voice that the important character will have. Lastly, he said that he has worked hard on the project and that players will have to wait a bit longer for the reveal of the voice.

Fans reacted to Chris Pratt as Mario on social media

As we mentioned, the news that Chris Pratt will voice Mario was bittersweet for the community. Some Nintendo fans took the ad with humor and posted memes related to the actor and his career.

There were also players who criticized Nintendo’s creative decision, believing that Charles Martinet is the best person for the role due to his history with the character and the great work he has done in the various games in the series.

Super Mario Bros The Movie (2022, Illumination) pic.twitter.com/hYdC2TT7pn – Jon Cortázar (@Jon_Cortazar) September 24, 2021

“Sorry Mario, But The Princess is in Another Castle” Movie Ends pic.twitter.com/8yWyO17KhL – Diago / Christmas Ace (@ Springtrap211th) September 23, 2021

First Look at Mario and Yoshi in Super Mario Bros. (2022) pic.twitter.com/zskHGVTNH0 – 🦇 Chebi 🎩 | ❓0❓❓ (@MrChebi) September 23, 2021

“WITH SURPRISE CAMEOS FROM CHARLES MARTINET”?!?!?!?!? !!!? THE VOICE OF MARIO IS GONNA BE A SURPRISE CAMEO IN THE * MARIO * MOVIE IM SICK pic.twitter.com/jCScaEbo2U – Zeno Robinson: Voidrunner ⏭ Anime Pasadena (@childishgamzeno) September 23, 2021

Maybe Charles Martinet’s surprise cameo in the Mario movie is to take over from Chris Pratt after the first 5 minutes? Chris can play Mario’s “just got out of bed” voice. pic.twitter.com/CLO4DUyZHV – rabbidluigi (@rabbidluigi) September 23, 2021

In case you missed it: movie of Super Mario Bros. could tell the origin of Mario and Luigi

The Super Mario Bros. movie will debut on December 21, 2022. Look for more news about the franchise at this link.

Related Video: Mario Movie – Miyamoto Announces Cast