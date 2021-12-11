Chris Hemsworth reveals how he got those arms for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

When we began to see the first images of the filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ there was a detail that caught our attention: the impressive arms of Chris Hemsworth. Now, thanks to a video shared by the actor himself on his Instagram account, It has been revealed how the interpreter has managed to give the god of thunder this hypermuscular appearance in the next Marvel movie. In this video Hemsworth has explained what exactly this training called “occlusive training” consists of.

“Welcome to occlusive training with Ross Edgley. With the restriction of blood flow and oxygen, the muscles are forced to work harder in a shorter period of time and other things that have to do with sports science happen. Basically It is one of the most uncomfortable training methods I have ever experienced but it is part of the puzzle in growing Thor’s arms to become the legs of a racehorse. Do not try to do this at home unless you have to a professional pain guru like Ross from Centr [la aplicación de fitness del actor]”. This is how Hemsworth accompanies this video in which we see him experiment a tough workout that includes lifting weights and pulling a rope, testing the strength of your muscles.

This training that the actor has been putting into practice during all the months that the filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has lasted, seems to be without a doubt having a great result. But the Australian actor He’s not the only cast member who has had a tough workout for the film, since a few days ago his partner Natalie Portman also commented in an interview with Vanity Fair about his training. The actress claimed to feel “strong for the first time in his entire life”.

Very well accompanied

Hemsworth and Natalie Portman will return to star in this fourth installment of ‘Thor’, reprising their respective roles as Thor and Jane Foster. With them, this film directed by Taika Waititi includes a powerful cast In which are the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and actors as recognizable as Christian Bale, who will put himself in the shoes of the possible villain of the film Gorr the Butcher of Gods or Russell Crowe as Zeus. The presence has also been confirmed, repeating the cameos they already made in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, by Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth, as well as by Melissa McCarthy.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is scheduled to premiere in May 6, 2022. Hemsworth has not left the gym because he is already preparing for the filming of the sequel to ‘Tyler Rake’, the Netflix movie that was a hit on the platform last year. The actor explains that for ‘Tyler Rake 2’ he has changed the weights for more exercises using body weight, as shown in his latest Instagram video.