Chris Hemsworth, Muscles and Training for Tyler Rake 2

Are we before the umpteenth exhibition of Chris Hemsworth and its muscles ? Evidently. This time, he shows us his training for Tyler rake 2 .

and its ? Evidently. This time, he shows us his for . Chris Hemsworth talks about his occlusive training to gain muscle.

Chris Hemsworth confesses the mistake he has made in his training to be Thor.

“Loading batteries for the sequel to Extraction (Tyler rake 2 It is titled in Spain) on Netflix. Transition from a training from a lot of weight to a functional body weight with movements focused on agility, strength and speed ”. And there it is Chris Hemsworth, explaining her routine for her next butt role as muscles, as if it were easy …

A whole show of boxing with the bag, push-ups, squats and variations of abdominals to show that you are in shape again. What we do not know is whether the latter was necessary. Just in case, he leaves us the video on his Instagram account with a final message: “Do this little job and let your lungs scream for mercy.”

And it’s no wonder we see the Australian crush himself this way. It has a reason; He faces the great physical challenge of his career, much more demanding than we might think he needs to play Thor in the Marvel universe. “Preparing Chris for ‘Tyler Rake’ was surprisingly intense because for other roles he gets so much bigger, especially for characters like Marvel’s Thor,” says his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, in an interview echoed by CinemaBlend. . “On a day-to-day basis, he was physically challenged with doing his own stunts and having to run a lot. This time we had to cover a lot more, so we also did underwater weight training. We had to be prepared for everything, so we covered everything from swimming to functional movements. “

And by the way, we already know that Tyler Rake will have continuity. The producers of the film, the Russo brothers (well known for their participation in the Marvel universe) have confirmed through Joe, in charge of writing the script, that they have already signed a contract to launch the next film. closed, we are with the creative process “, he explains in Deadline. “We have not yet addressed whether the story goes forward or back in time, we leave a void at the end with unanswered questions for the audience.” Joe also spoke of the need for this new project to be directed by Sam Hargrave, who was already open to continue if the fans so desired.

