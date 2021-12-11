Checo Pérez’s sensational maneuver that gave Verstappen pole position and brings him closer to the championship

“Checo” Pérez played the leading role that left his teammate Max Verstappen with pole position and one step closer to the championship. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Red Bull team achieved the unexpected: when everyone believed that Lewis Hamilton was going to take pole at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, they gave Mercedes a blow that they did not expect. A team strategy in which Sergio “Checo” Pérez played the leading role that left his teammate Max Verstappen with pole position and one step closer to the championship.

Red Bull’s strategy began in Q2, when the championship leader, tied for points with Hamilton, He closed the session on soft tires and will have to start the race with them on Sunday. The tires will last you less time, but will give you more speed at the start.

Tweet taken from the account’s Twitter @_EdwardSalinas

Red Bull’s master plan included a devastating blow that no one expected. in Q3 Verstappen jumped onto the track just behind Checo Pérez and took advantage of the slipstream to lead Hamilton by half a second.

The Mexican up front and Verstappen on his tail allowed the leader’s car to use less power to go at the same speed. At the end of the straight the German used the remaining power to easily overtake Pérez and set the fastest lap to claim pole position.

Hamilton improved on his next attempts but fell 0.371 behind Verstappen, giving MadMax his 10th pole of the season, 13th in Formula 1. Undoubtedly, the help of the Mexican was crucial for the Red Bull team to celebrate the first place in the grid effusively.

The Dutchman started his fastest lap flying and in the third sector he took advantage of his partner’s slipstream to set the best time of the session. Red Bull’s strategy worked perfectly.

A maneuver by the Mexican that gave Verstappen pole and the best option to be champion in 2021.

Tweet taken from the account’s Twitter @JuanmaMillan

Classification:

1. Max Verstappen, The Netherlands, 1: 22.109

2. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 1: 22.480

3. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1: 22.931

4. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 1: 22.947

5. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, 1: 22.992

6. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 1: 23.036

7. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 1: 23.122

8. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, 1: 23.220

9. Esteban Ocon, France, 1: 23.389

10. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, 1: 23.409

11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 1: 23.460

.12. Pierre Gasly, France, 1: 24.043

13. Lance Stroll, Canada, 1: 24.066

14. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, 1: 24.251

15. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, 1: 24.305

16. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, 1: 24.338

17. George Russell, Great Britain, 1: 24.423

18. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, 1: 24.779

19. Mick Schumacher, Germany, 1: 24.906

20. Nikita Mazepin, Russia, 1: 25.685

