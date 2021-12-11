Champions League: Round of 16 draw Champions League 2021: Schedule, when and where to watch live; teams, drums, format and dates

Lyou Round of 16 of the 2021-22 Champions League season were defined, once the pending match between the Atalanta vs Villarreal. The big disappointment of the group stage was the elimination of Barcelona, Well, it was something that has not happened since the 2000/2001 campaign.

With the classifieds ready, we tell you everything what you need to know ahead of the round of 16 draw of the most important competition at the club level.

When and where is the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League?

The draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League will take place on Monday December 13 in Nyon, Switzerland, home of UEFA.

Mexico schedule to see the round of 16 draw live

To see the Champions League draw live from Mexico you will have to tune in to the transmission o’clock at 05:00 am.

How and where to watch the broadcast live on TV and online?

You can follow all the details of the draw for the round of 16 on TV through the signal from TNT Sports and HBO Max, while online you can follow it through the official website of the Champions League and in our traditional minute by minute from MARCA Claro.

What teams qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League?

The 16 teams qualified for the round of 16 are:

Manchester City Liverpool Ajax Real Madrid Bayern Munich Manchester United Lille Juventus PSG Atltico Madrid Sporting Inter Benfica Villarreal Salzburg Chelsea

This is how the drums were left for the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions 2021-22

BASS DRUM 1 (Group Leaders)

Manchester City Liverpool Ajax Real Madrid Bayern Manchester United Juventus Lille

BASS DRUM 2 (group seconds)

PSG Athletic Sporting CP Inter Chelsea Benfica Salzburg Atalanta or Villarreal

What is the format of the draw and how are the knockout stages defined?

To the knockout stages of the Champions League they rank the first and second places in each of the eight groups. With this, two seeded drums will be formed: one formed by the first eight of the group that will be the seeds and another by the eight seconds called non-seeded.

In the round of 16 no team can play against another club from the same league or who has been in the same group in the previous phase.

When are the knockout stages of the Champions League played?

The first leg matches of the round of 16 will be played on days February 15, 16, 22 and 23; while the return duels will be played on March 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Goodbye to the away goal: how are elimination games defined?

One of the most significant changes in UEFA was the elimination of the away goal, so in the event of a draw in 180 minutes, will go to overtime regardless of the goals scored by each team at home and away. If after the extra 30 minutes there is still a tie, everything is defined in the penalty shootout.

