Carmen Salinas, Octavio Ocaña, Sebastián Boscán and other international celebrities who died in 2021 | Shows

Many international figures have ceased to exist this year, be it due to illness, car accidents or in strange circumstances. Among the famous, we have actors, singers and even the artistic director of a well-known accessories brand.

Being a few days after the end of the year, we will make a count of those characters who stood out for their unforgettable roles, played in novels or movies. Let us remember Carmen Salinas, Octavio Ocaña, Sebastián Boscán, Rafaella María Roberta Pelloni, better known as Rafaella Carrá, among others who left in 2021.

Next, we leave you the list of internationally recognized artists who left a deep regret among their followers.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image

Famous Mexican actress, impersonator, comedian, politician, and theatrical businesswoman. Very famous for her roles in the productions of María Mercedes, María la del barrio, Between love and hate, Wedding veil, among others that will remain in the memory. Salinas died of a stroke produced by the hypertension he suffered, which was diagnosed a few years ago.

Thalía mourns the death of Carmen Salinas. Photo: Thalía / Instagram.

Octavio Ocana

Best known for playing the character of Benito Rivers on the popular series Neighbors. According to the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office, the young man accidentally shot himself with his own weapon while being pursued by Cuautitlán Izcalli policemen, since they had given him the order to stop the vehicle he was driving, a version that is not accepted by the police. Mexican’s family.

Octavio Ocaña died in a police chase in Mexico. Photo: Octavio Ocaña / Instagram.

Sebastian Boscan

Leonardo Zapata, better known by his stage name, Sebastián Boscán, played Leandro Santos in the successful novel Pasión de gavilanes. The Colombian actor died of stomach cancer.

Sebastián Boscán remembered for his role in Pasión de Gavilanes as Leandro Santos. Photo: Sebastián Boscán / Instagram.

Enrique Rocha

He was a Mexican actor and businessman. He stood out for his various roles as a villain in RBD, Amores verdaderos, Privilegio de amar, and other well-known soap operas. His death caused great surprise, since it was not known if the artist suffered from any disease.

The actors who participated in the youth series Rebelde said goodbye to their uncle ‘Rochón’ as they affectionately called the actor. Photo: Christopher Uckermann / Twitter capture.

Virgil abloh

Outstanding Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton. According to an LVMH publication, the fashion designer died of cancer that he suffered for many years.

Virgil Abloh prominent artistic director of the Louis Vuitton brand. Photo: Virgil Abloh / Instagram.

Marília Mendonça

His sudden disappearance caused astonishment among his followers, Marília Mendonça ceased to exist when the plane in which he was traveling crashed near a town in Caratinga.

Marília Mendonça died when she was traveling in a plane to give a concert. Photo: Marília Mendonça / Instagram.

Raffaella Carrá

The Italian singer, actress and presenter was one of the celebrities who also died in 2021. The international artist would have died of serious lung cancer that she had suffered for a year, according to Italian media.

Rafaella Carrà died as a result of lung cancer. Photo: Rafaella Carrà / Instagram.

Robert Downey Sr.

The father of renowned actor Robert Downey Jr, who plays the superhero Iron Man, joined the list of celebrities who ceased to exist in 2021. The actor and filmmaker died at his home in New York after battling Parkinson’s disease.

Robert Downey Jr. said goodbye to his father Robert Downey Sr. on social media. Photo: Robert Downey Jr. / Instagram.

Charlie watts

He was a drummer for the Rolling Stones band and is considered one of the best drummers of his generation. The musician decided not to go on tour with his other colleagues to recover from a medical procedure, apparently related to his old cancer. However, he died in a London hospital.