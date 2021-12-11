“Carmen Salinas, extraordinary and generous actress”: María Novaro; Imcine will pay tribute to you

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- After the death of the “leading actress” and producer Carmen Salinas, the filmmaker María Novaro, who directed her in the film “Danzón” (1991), told Apro that “she was an extraordinary actress, generous as a woman and an artist ”, while affirming that Imcine will honor her.

Novaro, director of the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (Imcine), remembered Salinas as a hard-working, kind and, above all, very generous woman. By telephone, he reminded this agency:

“As a result of this painful news, I remembered many things with Carmen, I was close to her a long time ago, especially in the nineties, I was preparing my second feature film ‘Danzón’, and I had her very present as an extraordinary actress, especially for her role in ‘The place without limits’ by Arturo Ripstein, and in other fictional films, but in that particular film he played an extraordinary role.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker