“Carmen Salinas, extraordinary and generous actress”: María Novaro; Imcine will pay tribute to you

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- After the death of the “leading actress” and producer Carmen Salinas, the filmmaker María Novaro, who directed her in the film “Danzón” (1991), told Apro that “she was an extraordinary actress, generous as a woman and an artist ”, while affirming that Imcine will honor her.

Novaro, director of the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (Imcine), remembered Salinas as a hard-working, kind and, above all, very generous woman. By telephone, he reminded this agency:

“As a result of this painful news, I remembered many things with Carmen, I was close to her a long time ago, especially in the nineties, I was preparing my second feature film ‘Danzón’, and I had her very present as an extraordinary actress, especially for her role in ‘The place without limits’ by Arturo Ripstein, and in other fictional films, but in that particular film he played an extraordinary role.

“When we were preparing ‘Danzón’ I spoke with María Rojo, who was important for the film to have the meaning it has, and she was the one who told me, ‘For the character of Doña Ti, why don’t we call Carmen Salinas? I remembered her from ‘The place without limits’, I looked for her and she immediately accepted.

“I got to know her more about the filming, in Veracruz, and she was truly an amazing actress, she handled her dialogues with charming ease and freedom, she also sang and did it very well, very much in the style of Toña la Negra, she had an impressive sound memory and she imitated her very well, she was a very generous person, very cordial with all her co-workers, kind, even with her fans who followed her, she always had a smile and kind words for them, the word that I think defined her was generosity, like actress and as a person ”.

The filmmaker commented that it was in the nineties that they had more contact, although later, over time, the relationship was lost a bit, although in recent years they exchanged communication via WhatsApp.

And about the possibility that Imcine will pay a tribute to the actress, he commented that they are in dialogue with Channel 22 to show the film Danzón shortly, in addition to the fact that films with the participation will also be screened through the platform of the Filmin Latino institute. of Salinas.

Salinas died as a result of a stroke derived from high blood pressure, a disease she had suffered from for a few years, and which took her to the hospital on November 10. This chronic condition, it is said, he contracted after the death of his son, the composer Pedro Plascencia Salinas, who died in 1994.

On television, Salinas made his debut with the melodrama La Vecindad, in 1964, and after standing out in imitation, he arrived at the cinema with La Vida Inutil by Pito Pérez. Also considered as a relevant figure in fictional cinema, she participated in films such as Tívoli, La Pulquería and Bellas de noche, the latter consolidated with her character ‘La Corcholata’.

With films like Danzón, All the Power of Fernando Sariñana, The Place without Limits by Arturo Ripstein, and even Man on Fire by Tony Scott, the latter starring Denzel Washington, where he had a brief participation.

Since the funeral held this day in Gayosso on Félix Cuevas Avenue in this city, Salinas’s daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia, thanked the media for the expressions of affection, alluding to the fact that the actress always responded directly and with affection to the themselves.

After the farewell to the body present at the funeral, to which dozens of bouquets and arrangements of artists, producers, filmmakers and institutions arrived, the remains of the actress will rest in the Spanish Pantheon in this city.