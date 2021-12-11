Carlos Salcedo presents his first single as a singer

The Tigres player released the music video “Hoy se va” with the singer Chayín Rubio

The defense of Tigers, Carlos SalcedoHe decided to have an alternative activity to soccer by venturing into the world of music and this day the video was released where he sings alongside Chayin Rubio.

Tigres defender Carlos Salcedo released his first single as a singer. Spotify

Salcedo appears next to Rubio in a song called “Today he goes”And the video, which was presented in its entirety, in a short time had thousands of views on an internet platform.

While this is happening, the player is in talks with the board of the felines to find out if he will continue with the team for the next Mexican soccer tournament, after there is interest from some clubs for his services.

The possibility that Carlos Salcedo return to European football is open, but it has not yet been decided and even the president of the team, Mauricio Culebro, declared this Friday that they are still in talks with the player.

Thus, while defining whether to continue with Tigers For the contest that will start next January, for now the video was released next to the singer Chayín Rubio.