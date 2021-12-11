Britney Spears will not invite any member of her family to her wedding

Britney Spears has just turned 40, closing one of the worst chapters of her life: the guardianship that her father exercised over her for 13 years. The artist is finally free to do and say what she wants, without restriction, and that is why she is already planning her wedding with her fiancé, personal trainer Sam Asghari. In fact, the artist is very clear about one thing: she does not intend to invite any of her relatives to the link.

And it is that, as things have gone, it is not surprising. The singer has been subject to the will of her father, Jamie Spears, for 13 years. The man has been the one who has controlled everything, from the artist’s finances to her interactions on social networks, through the people she could meet or the concerts she had to perform.





Now that Britney Spears is free she wants to enjoy this new status although, as has been said, she is interested in going back to the studio and recording new songs. What there is no news about is a future return to the stage, something that could take longer since the singer had to perform her last shows under pressure from her father.

But if there is something that Britney Spears is going to fulfill as soon as she can, it is with her wedding to Sam Asghari, her partner and faithful companion throughout all these years. There is still no specific date or place, nor is it known that if a Toxic interpreter will want to perform a large wedding or an intimate ceremony.

Britney shared through Instagram her emotion after the proposal of her partner, Sam Asghari. Instagram / Britney Spears

What she is very clear about is that she does not want any of her relatives to be present on such an important day for her. And when it says none, it is none. Neither his father, nor his mother Lynne Spears, whom he has charged in recent days, nor any of his two brothers, Jamie-Lynne and Bryan.

Britney Spears shows in this way how hurt she is with all of them for not having done anything to help her during all these years in which she has been deprived of liberty against her will. And not only that, but she is willing to cut all kinds of ties with them.





“Britney can’t wait to get married and start her own life for real. They have already started planning and she feels very happy to finally be able to make her own decisions, “said a person close to US Weekly, who added that” for now there will be none of her relatives on the guest list for the wedding”.

Although the process of liberation from the guardianship of Britney Spears has already ended, her father continues to battle with the singer’s lawyers, accusing them of having wanted to portray him as a villain with lies about his behavior throughout the judicial process.