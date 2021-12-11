Britney Spears celebrates with a red bikini her first vacation outside the US after 13 years of guardianship

Britney Spears continues to celebrate her freedom in the company of her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The North American star was first seen outside the United States, taking a sunny vacation at the Cabo San Lucas resort in Mexico, while celebrating his 40th birthday.

Asghari and Spears have a very close relationship. The fitness trainer and actor has been through the singer’s most difficult moments as she struggled to shed her father Jamie Spears’ tutelage.

After five years of dating, the couple finally decided to get engaged and on September 12 they announced to the world that they had decided to take the next step.

Britney Spears wore a red bikini in Mexico

The English newspaper Daily Mail released several images of Britney Spears accompanied by her boyfriend while she was enjoying a warm vacation in the Aztec country. On the romantic getaway, Sam Asghari was always attentive and protective of his future wife.

The “princess of pop” was seen in a red two piece bikini, which revealed a defined figure in his late 40s. Her thick blonde hair was tied up in a bun and she covered her brown eyes with dark glasses.

In other images disseminated on social networks, you can see the interpreter of “Oops! … I did it again” in the hotel facilities located on the shore of the beach. While Sam Asghari, 13 years younger than Spears, appeared with a white towel cinched at the waist and bare torso, showing off his defined pecs.

The artist also took the opportunity to take a yacht ride with her love. They both looked happy.

A well deserved trip

A source close to Britney Spears revealed to People magazine that the artist was very excited to be able to leave the United States after all the time she was under the tutelage of her father. “He loves beach vacations and hasn’t been to Mexico in many years.”the source claimed.

Sam surprised Britney with a cake with the initial of her name, red roses, and a bottle of champagne could not be missing either.

For her part, the singer also showed joy in an image where she appears on her private jet. “Oh, the precious joy of today! My fiance and I are very excited to go. “commented in the caption of the post.

As a sign of how good he feels about his figure, he once again threw a dart at the paparazzi. “As you can see, I don’t weigh 800 pounds like the paparazzi have me in the photos… I’ve been exercising and it’s real… Whatever! Thank you God for being able to leave the country. I am blessed!”He added.

