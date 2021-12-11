Billie Eilish singer or film director? Which one do you like the most?

Billie Eilish singer or Billie Eilish film director? She does everything right. He sings, composes and directs his own music videos. The last one: Male Fantasy. Will it be the next Sofia Coppola?

Billie Eilish is a wonder. If her musical talent is beyond doubt, she is increasingly asserting herself as a film director. He directs his latest video clip Male Fantasy, and it is not the first. He has also directed the video clips for his latest album: Happier than ever, NDA, Lost Cause, Your Power, Therefore I Am… And also some, like Xanny, from his first album When we all fall asleep, where do we go. Just the most cinematic of his career. We wonder, for when a long?

Male Fantasy music video directed by Billie Eilish

Without a doubt, this is the year of Billie Eilish. And it couldn’t be otherwise with an album titled Happier than ever. An album that might wipe out the next edition of the Grammys. So far, you have already received 7 nominations to the Grammy Awards in its main categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance in the History of the Grammy Awards, Best Music Video for Director, and Best Musical Film for “ happier than ever: a love letter to Los Angeles ”. We’ll see if he leaves any for the others on January 21, 2022.

Video clip Happier than ever directed by Billie Eilish

Furthermore, this prodigy of 19 years He has also won with his brother Finneas the Variety Hitmakers award for song of the year, and the hollywood award Music In Media Awards for the best song in a feature film for the theme No time to die from the latest James Bond movie. Even Gucci has knelt before his talent, and Alessandro Michele has released a special edition of the album for the Italian House of Luxury. And, tomorrow it will be a trending topic on Google Trends and all platforms. We will see her perform in Saturday Night Live on NBC, tomorrow Saturday December 11. Must see.