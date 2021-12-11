Billie Eilish and the reason why we are not the only ones who say her name wrong | Present

Spain is different. For better and for worse. And we have to recognize that in most cases (not all, mind you) we tend to ‘Castilianize’ the names of international artists (especially English, Canadian or American). Who has not ever spoken of U two? Or have you been excited about the “be that“? And what about Selena Gomez and Bebe Rexha and not Selina Gomez and Bibi Rexha? Because with Billie eilish, more of the same.

And we do not say it but an organization in the United States that has been studying for the last year the audiovisual mentions that have had millions of words on television on American soil.

As revealed by the study of US Captioning Co, the name of the person responsible for hits such as Bad guy it is mispronounced even in your own country. In fact, according to its own accounts, it is one of the 10 words that throughout the year have been pronounced incorrectly on the greatest number of occasions. And that they have only studied the USA! If they come to Spain …

We must admit it: more than once and more than two we have missed that Billie Eilish … And no, the surname of the American superstar does not read as is, no matter how surprising it may seem. And if we do it with her we would have to do it with Ed Sheeran (shiran no, sheeran …), Coldplay (Coldplei no, coldplay …).

How do you pronounce Billie Eilish’s name?

The best way to always get rid of doubts is to ask the artist himself. Although in this case we do not have the artist very close at hand, so it is best to take a look at the interviews in which she presents herself. And no better to learn and repeat like the last one he did with Vanity Fair for the fifth consecutive year.

Up to five times repeat “My name is Billie Eilish” (pronounced Bili Ailish). So you know guys …

And Billie’s case is neither unique nor exceptional. There are many examples of world-famous artists, some of the most famous in the world, but their names pose a challenge to us. We do not know how to pronounce them correctly and no matter how much we hear their names at awards ceremonies or in their songs, we insist on calling them something else. Take a look at the most common ones.